 Palghar Crime: 20-Year-Old Tribal Woman Allegedly Sold For ₹3 Lakh Under Pretext Of Marriage, 4 Booked Under SC/ST Act
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiPalghar Crime: 20-Year-Old Tribal Woman Allegedly Sold For ₹3 Lakh Under Pretext Of Marriage, 4 Booked Under SC/ST Act

Palghar Crime: 20-Year-Old Tribal Woman Allegedly Sold For ₹3 Lakh Under Pretext Of Marriage, 4 Booked Under SC/ST Act

Palghar police have registered a case against four persons for allegedly selling a 20-year-old Katkari tribal woman for Rs 3 lakh under the pretext of marriage and subjecting her to physical and mental cruelty. The accused have been booked under BNS and the SC/ST Act.

Megha ParmarUpdated: Wednesday, January 07, 2026, 06:24 PM IST
article-image
A tribal woman was allegedly sold for Rs 3 lakh under the pretext of marriage, leading to a police case against four accused | Representational Image

Palghar, Maharashtra, Jan 07: Police in Maharashtra’s Palghar district have registered a case on Wednesday against four persons for allegedly selling a 20-year-old tribal woman for Rs 3 lakh under the pretext of marriage and subjecting her to prolonged physical and mental harassment.

Victim belongs to Katkari tribal community

The victim belongs to the Katkari tribal community. In her complaint, she alleged that she was forcibly married in May 2024 to a man from Nashik.

According to the first information report (FIR), the man and his mother allegedly paid Rs 3 lakh to two middlemen who trafficked the young woman and facilitated the marriage.

FPJ Shorts
New Zealand Announces ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Squad: Santner To Lead Spin-Heavy Side; Big Returns And New Pace Options, Check Full Details
New Zealand Announces ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Squad: Santner To Lead Spin-Heavy Side; Big Returns And New Pace Options, Check Full Details
Samsung Electronics’ Robotics Capabilities To Prioritise Manufacturing Automation: CEO Roh Tae-Moon
Samsung Electronics’ Robotics Capabilities To Prioritise Manufacturing Automation: CEO Roh Tae-Moon
Viral Video Shows Women Struggling To Squeeze Into Packed Local Train On Central Line, Netizens Slam ‘Spirit Of Mumbai’
Viral Video Shows Women Struggling To Squeeze Into Packed Local Train On Central Line, Netizens Slam ‘Spirit Of Mumbai’
GenAI Adoption In India Soars To 62%, Awareness At 94%: Report
GenAI Adoption In India Soars To 62%, Awareness At 94%: Report

Allegations of physical and mental cruelty

The complainant has alleged that she was subjected to severe physical and mental cruelty by her husband and his family. She claimed that she was repeatedly abused with casteist slurs and assaulted, even during her pregnancy. She further alleged that she was deprived of timely meals while she was pregnant.

Case came to light after attempt to take away child

After the birth of her son, the woman returned to her mother’s house in June 2025. The case came to light on January 6, when the accused allegedly attempted to forcibly take away her child, prompting police intervention.

Also Watch:

Read Also
Palghar Crime: 18-Year Hunt Ends As Accused Arrested In Uttar Pradesh In 2007 Vasai Child...
article-image

Police book four accused, probe underway

Inspector Dattatray Bajirao Kindre of Wada police station said a case has been registered against the husband, his mother and the two middlemen under relevant provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act. Further investigation is underway.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Viral Video Shows Women Struggling To Squeeze Into Packed Local Train On Central Line, Netizens Slam...

Viral Video Shows Women Struggling To Squeeze Into Packed Local Train On Central Line, Netizens Slam...

Palghar Crime: 20-Year-Old Tribal Woman Allegedly Sold For ₹3 Lakh Under Pretext Of Marriage, 4...

Palghar Crime: 20-Year-Old Tribal Woman Allegedly Sold For ₹3 Lakh Under Pretext Of Marriage, 4...

BMC Elections 2026: Breach Candy Residents Issue Civic Charter, Seek Written Commitments On...

BMC Elections 2026: Breach Candy Residents Issue Civic Charter, Seek Written Commitments On...

BJP’s ‘Congress-Mukt Bharat’ Line Rings Hollow As Party Joins Congress To Oust Shiv Sena In...

BJP’s ‘Congress-Mukt Bharat’ Line Rings Hollow As Party Joins Congress To Oust Shiv Sena In...

Mumbai Leads India’s Ride-Hailing Market In 2025 With High Late-Night And Weekend Uber Trips:...

Mumbai Leads India’s Ride-Hailing Market In 2025 With High Late-Night And Weekend Uber Trips:...