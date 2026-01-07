Palghar Crime: 20-Year-Old Tribal Woman Allegedly Sold For ₹3 Lakh Under Pretext Of Marriage, 4 Booked Under SC/ST Act

A tribal woman was allegedly sold for Rs 3 lakh under the pretext of marriage, leading to a police case against four accused | Representational Image

Palghar, Maharashtra, Jan 07: Police in Maharashtra’s Palghar district have registered a case on Wednesday against four persons for allegedly selling a 20-year-old tribal woman for Rs 3 lakh under the pretext of marriage and subjecting her to prolonged physical and mental harassment.

Victim belongs to Katkari tribal community

The victim belongs to the Katkari tribal community. In her complaint, she alleged that she was forcibly married in May 2024 to a man from Nashik.

According to the first information report (FIR), the man and his mother allegedly paid Rs 3 lakh to two middlemen who trafficked the young woman and facilitated the marriage.

Allegations of physical and mental cruelty

The complainant has alleged that she was subjected to severe physical and mental cruelty by her husband and his family. She claimed that she was repeatedly abused with casteist slurs and assaulted, even during her pregnancy. She further alleged that she was deprived of timely meals while she was pregnant.

Case came to light after attempt to take away child

After the birth of her son, the woman returned to her mother’s house in June 2025. The case came to light on January 6, when the accused allegedly attempted to forcibly take away her child, prompting police intervention.

Police book four accused, probe underway

Inspector Dattatray Bajirao Kindre of Wada police station said a case has been registered against the husband, his mother and the two middlemen under relevant provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act. Further investigation is underway.

