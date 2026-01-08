 Maha Sanyasi Sangamam To Mark Mandala Makaravilakku At CBD Belapur Ayyappa Temple On January 11
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiMaha Sanyasi Sangamam To Mark Mandala Makaravilakku At CBD Belapur Ayyappa Temple On January 11

Maha Sanyasi Sangamam To Mark Mandala Makaravilakku At CBD Belapur Ayyappa Temple On January 11

As part of the 40th Mandala Makaravilakku Mahotsavam, Shree Ayyappa Seva Sangham, CBD Belapur, will host a Maha Sanyasi Sangamam on January 11. The event will bring together saints and sanyasis from across India for prayers, spiritual discourses and blessings, drawing devotees during the sacred Mandala season leading up to the Makaravilakku festival.

Sameera Kapoor MunshiUpdated: Thursday, January 08, 2026, 08:38 PM IST
article-image
Maha Sanyasi Sangamam To Mark Mandala Makaravilakku At CBD Belapur Ayyappa Temple On January 11 |

As part of the 40th Mandala Makaravilakku Mahotsavam celebrations, Shree Ayyappa Seva Sangham, CBD Belapur, will host a Maha Sanyasi Sangamam on Sunday, January 11, 2026, at 5 pm at the Ayyappa Temple.

The event is expected to draw devotees from across the region as part of the sacred Mandala season that culminates in the important Makaravilakku festival.

This spiritual assembly will bring together esteemed saints and sanyasis from various traditions.

Confirmed guests include Swami Anandavanam Bharathi Maharaj of Juna Akhada (Varanasi), Swami Krishnananda Saraswati of Badlapur, and Swami Sivaswarooparenda from Sivagiri Math, Varkala, Kerala, among others.

FPJ Shorts
Tilak Varma Injury Update: Team India Star Batter Ruled Out Of First 3 T20Is Against New Zealand After Surgery
Tilak Varma Injury Update: Team India Star Batter Ruled Out Of First 3 T20Is Against New Zealand After Surgery
Bhiwandi Civic Polls 2026: Samajwadi Party Rift Deepens As MLA Rais Shaikh Campaigns For Congress, NCP (SP)
Bhiwandi Civic Polls 2026: Samajwadi Party Rift Deepens As MLA Rais Shaikh Campaigns For Congress, NCP (SP)
Chinmaya Mission To Mark 75 Years With Grand Spiritual Gathering In Mumbai On February 1
Chinmaya Mission To Mark 75 Years With Grand Spiritual Gathering In Mumbai On February 1
NCB Seizes 1.33 Lakh Kg Narcotic Drugs Worth ₹1,980 Crore In 2025, Arrests 994 Traffickers Across India
NCB Seizes 1.33 Lakh Kg Narcotic Drugs Worth ₹1,980 Crore In 2025, Arrests 994 Traffickers Across India

"The gathering aims to offer prayers, spiritual discourses and blessings to the local community and visiting devotees," said an organiser Damodaran Pillai

Read Also
'Bapachi Train Ahe Ka': Kalyan Woman Shows How She Travels To Office Amid 'Ragebaiting Rada' In...
article-image

A traditional procession accompanied by Chenda Melam the vibrant Kerala percussion ensemble often heard during Ayyappa festivals —will start from the Shiva (Nageswara) Temple in Sector 3 and make its way to the Ayyappa Temple, where the saints and yajna priests will be officially welcomed.

The rhythmic beats and devotional march are an integral part of events during the Mandala–Makaravilakku period, reflecting cultural continuity with South Indian temple traditions.

"The Mandala season is a sacred period of worship for devotees of Lord Ayyappa, marked by disciplined devotion, fasting and community rituals over many weeks. It leads up to Makaravilakku, a festival associated with Lord Ayyappa’s divine manifestation and celebrated with deep reverence across temples in India," said a devotee.

Organisers have invited devotees and residents to take part in the programme and receive blessings during this auspicious time.

Read Also
BMC Elections 2026: 12 Suspended Congress Councillors In Ambernath Join BJP, 'They Have Come With...
article-image

Devotees can expect a spiritually enriching experience that blends deep-rooted religious tradition with cultural vibrancy, reinforcing the temple’s role as a focal point for the Ayyappa community in Navi Mumbai.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Panvel Civic Polls 2026: Excise Department Intensifies Crackdown On Illegal Liquor Trade Ahead Of...

Panvel Civic Polls 2026: Excise Department Intensifies Crackdown On Illegal Liquor Trade Ahead Of...

Bhiwandi Civic Polls 2026: Samajwadi Party Rift Deepens As MLA Rais Shaikh Campaigns For Congress,...

Bhiwandi Civic Polls 2026: Samajwadi Party Rift Deepens As MLA Rais Shaikh Campaigns For Congress,...

Chinmaya Mission To Mark 75 Years With Grand Spiritual Gathering In Mumbai On February 1

Chinmaya Mission To Mark 75 Years With Grand Spiritual Gathering In Mumbai On February 1

NCB Seizes 1.33 Lakh Kg Narcotic Drugs Worth ₹1,980 Crore In 2025, Arrests 994 Traffickers Across...

NCB Seizes 1.33 Lakh Kg Narcotic Drugs Worth ₹1,980 Crore In 2025, Arrests 994 Traffickers Across...

Palghar News: Children Of Migrant Construction Workers Enrolled In Zilla Parishad School To Ensure...

Palghar News: Children Of Migrant Construction Workers Enrolled In Zilla Parishad School To Ensure...