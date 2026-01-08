Maha Sanyasi Sangamam To Mark Mandala Makaravilakku At CBD Belapur Ayyappa Temple On January 11 |

As part of the 40th Mandala Makaravilakku Mahotsavam celebrations, Shree Ayyappa Seva Sangham, CBD Belapur, will host a Maha Sanyasi Sangamam on Sunday, January 11, 2026, at 5 pm at the Ayyappa Temple.

The event is expected to draw devotees from across the region as part of the sacred Mandala season that culminates in the important Makaravilakku festival.

This spiritual assembly will bring together esteemed saints and sanyasis from various traditions.

Confirmed guests include Swami Anandavanam Bharathi Maharaj of Juna Akhada (Varanasi), Swami Krishnananda Saraswati of Badlapur, and Swami Sivaswarooparenda from Sivagiri Math, Varkala, Kerala, among others.

"The gathering aims to offer prayers, spiritual discourses and blessings to the local community and visiting devotees," said an organiser Damodaran Pillai

A traditional procession accompanied by Chenda Melam the vibrant Kerala percussion ensemble often heard during Ayyappa festivals —will start from the Shiva (Nageswara) Temple in Sector 3 and make its way to the Ayyappa Temple, where the saints and yajna priests will be officially welcomed.

The rhythmic beats and devotional march are an integral part of events during the Mandala–Makaravilakku period, reflecting cultural continuity with South Indian temple traditions.

"The Mandala season is a sacred period of worship for devotees of Lord Ayyappa, marked by disciplined devotion, fasting and community rituals over many weeks. It leads up to Makaravilakku, a festival associated with Lord Ayyappa’s divine manifestation and celebrated with deep reverence across temples in India," said a devotee.

Organisers have invited devotees and residents to take part in the programme and receive blessings during this auspicious time.

Devotees can expect a spiritually enriching experience that blends deep-rooted religious tradition with cultural vibrancy, reinforcing the temple’s role as a focal point for the Ayyappa community in Navi Mumbai.

