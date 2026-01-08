NCB Seizes 1.33 Lakh Kg Narcotic Drugs Worth ₹1,980 Crore In 2025, Arrests 994 Traffickers Across India | ANI

Mumbai, Jan 08: The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB), through sustained and aggressive nationwide enforcement efforts, seized 1,33,965 kilograms of narcotic drugs valued at approximately Rs 1,980 crore in 2025.

Stepping up its action against organised drug syndicates, the NCB arrested 994 drug traffickers, including 25 foreign nationals, in 447 cases during the year.

Conviction rate improves to 66.8%

According to the NCB, in 2025 the agency achieved the conviction of 265 drug offenders in 131 cases, and the conviction rate increased to 66.8 per cent, up from 60.8 per cent in 2024.

Of them, 39 were awarded the maximum sentence of 20 years, while 210 others were awarded sentences of 10 years or more but less than 20 years. A total fine of Rs 3.3 crore was imposed on these convicts. The convicted offenders included nine foreign nationals.

Major seizures and drug labs busted

In one of the major cases last year, NCB Mumbai seized 200 grams of cocaine concealed inside a projector being sent to Australia via courier. Subsequent detailed follow-up investigations resulted in the seizure of 11.54 kilograms of cocaine, hybrid cannabis, THC-based gummies, and drug trafficking proceeds. In this case, the kingpin Navin Chinchkar was later deported.

“During the year, the NCB also busted six clandestine drug laboratories operating in Rajasthan, Maharashtra, West Bengal, and Madhya Pradesh. From these facilities, 110 kilograms of narcotic drugs—both finished products and substances under manufacture—were seized. These laboratories were mainly engaged in the illegal production of synthetic drugs such as mephedrone, alprazolam, ketamine, and similar substances,” an NCB official said.

Preventive detention and asset seizure

In 2025, the NCB also intensified the use of the PIT-NDPS Act, successfully issuing 16 preventive detention orders by the competent authority against habitual offenders. Strong measures were taken against the illegal proceeds of narcotic drug trafficking by freezing assets worth Rs 96.69 crore in 70 cases during the year.

International cooperation and deportations

The agency also made progress in international cooperation, particularly in identifying and extraditing absconding accused. “During the year, 14 Interpol Red Notices, 22 Interpol Blue Notices, and one Interpol Silver Notice were issued. As a result of effective coordination with foreign law enforcement agencies, five absconding accused persons were successfully deported from the United Arab Emirates, Sri Lanka, and Malaysia,” the official said.

NCB performance in 2025 across India

● NCB seized 1.33 lakh kg of drugs worth around Rs 1,980 crore

● Over 77,000 kg of narcotic drugs destroyed, valued at Rs 3,889 crore

● Convictions achieved against 265 narcotics offenders, including nine foreign nationals

● Conviction rate increased to nearly 66.8 per cent in 2025 from 60.8 per cent in 2024

● Thirty-seven Interpol notices issued against fugitive drug traffickers; five fugitives deported to India

