Mumbai NCB Cracks Down On Drug Networks In 2025, Seizes 5,560 Kg Narcotics, Arrests 51

Mumbai NCB cracks down on drug networks in 2025, seizing 5,560 kg of narcotics and arresting 51 accused during multiple operations across the city | ANI

Mumbai, Jan 02: The Mumbai Zonal Unit of Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) in 2025 seized a total of about 5,560 kgs of narcotic drugs and psychotropic substances in 24 cases and arrested 51 persons involved in drug trafficking cases.

The NCB Mumbai had also been successful in freezing multiple immovable and movable properties worth about Rs 18 crores which were financed through illegal drug trafficking, officials said on Friday.

International and organised crime networks dismantled

The NCB has also been successful in securing preventive detention orders under the PITNDPS Act for a habitual narco-offender. “NCB Mumbai has booked 24 cases in 2025, through relentless surveillance and in-depth investigation which has led to arrest of suppliers, distributors, receivers, hawala operators, kingpins and key facilitators. Major blows have been effected to drug trafficking after multiple international, inter-state and intra-state drug networks were neutralised. Further, operations were conducted on drug syndicates linked to organised crime syndicates and operating from Dongri. They were dealing in trafficking of Mephedrone, a synthetic drug, and had a profound criminal history,” said an NCB official.

Ketamine lab busted, chemicals seized

“In a joint operation, NCB provided worthy assistance and shared crucial input with Maharashtra Police and Rajasthan Police which led to the busting of a clandestine laboratory in MIDC, Raigad, from where 47.687 kgs of Ketamine was seized. One of these networks is involved in international trafficking of cocaine from the USA. The kingpin has been deported from Malaysia. In a proactive preventive action, three persons were intercepted in Pune, Maharashtra, along with 420 kgs of Chloral Hydrate. It would be pertinent to mention that Chloral Hydrate is primarily used in the preparation of spurious liquor. Since the chemical is not covered under the NDPS Act, it was handed over to Maharashtra State Excise for further enquiry,” the official said.

Synthetic drug supply chain disrupted

In a major crackdown on synthetic drug trafficking, NCB Mumbai successfully dismantled an organised network engaged in the illicit supply of chemical intermediates used for Ketamine manufacture.

The operation led to the arrest of two key operatives and the seizure of 46.8 kg of direct synthesis intermediates, effectively thwarting a large-scale attempt to divert these substances for narcotic production.

Pharma drug syndicates exposed

Further, in a major hit to an inter-state illicitly diverted pharma drug syndicate, tablets of Alprazolam were seized from an associate of a Mumbai-based kingpin. During further investigation, the Mumbai-based kingpin lady as well as a few other associates, including Varanasi-based distributors who used to divert pharma drugs, were arrested, officials said.

In another instance, a closely knit illicitly diverted pharma drug syndicate, operated by a person of foreign origin, was busted, leading to the seizure of CBCS bottles and tablets of Nitrazepam from multiple locations in Irani-Pada, Ambivali, Kalyan on December 3.

One person has been arrested and the investigation is in progress. This ghetto is inhabited by persons of Irani origin, many of whom have criminal antecedents including NDPS cases.

Awareness drives and disposal of seized drugs

“Apart from cutting the supply, NCB Mumbai also intensified awareness and training initiatives, conducting programmes across schools and colleges. The zone also delivered multiple training sessions to external stakeholders like law enforcement, government bodies and the private sector, while NCB officials enhanced their skills wherein 375 officers were trained and awareness programmes reached across 35 locations. With a penchant for curbing drug trafficking in the region, multiple coordination meetings were organised by NCB with sister agencies like Maharashtra Police, DRI, Customs and State Drug Controllers at district, state and senior official levels. With effective coordination with the judiciary, sampling and certification of seized drugs were carried out seamlessly. This streamlined process led to the disposal of 3,102 kgs of drugs through incineration in 2025,” said an official.

Also Watch:

Quantity of drugs seized by NCB Mumbai in 2025

Cocaine – 11.760 kgs

Charas – 11.835 kgs

Ganja – 223 kgs

Mephedrone – 49.664 kgs

Codeine-based cough syrup – 1,800 kgs

Pharmaceutical tablets – 12 kgs

Acetic Anhydride – 3,398.500 kgs

LSD blots – 50 (0.54 grams)

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/