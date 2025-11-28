Mumbai News: NCB Freezes Assets Worth ₹4.11 Crore Linked To Drug Kingpin In 53 kg Ganja Case

NCB | File pic

Mumbai: In an effort towards dismembering the illicit financial supply of the drug network, the office of Competent Authority and Administrator, Smugglers and Foreign Exchange Manipulators (Forfeiture of Property) Act and the NDPS Act has confirmed the freezing order issued by Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) Mumbai concerning movable and immovable properties of drug kingpin involved in the seizure of 53 kg ganja. The value of freezed properties is Rs 4.11 crore.

On March 01, based on specific intelligence, the NCB Mumbai Zonal Unit intercepted a Maruti Swift Dzire at Patas Toll Plaza, Daund, District Pune, and seized 53 kg of Ganja concealed in a specially created cavity inside the vehicle. The contraband was being transported from Araku Valley, Andhra Pradesh to Pune district.

Subsequent investigation identified Sunil Nagesh Bhandari of Badlapur, as the Kingpin operating the interstate drug syndicate. This inter-state drug network usually procured Ganja and distribute it across various parts of Thane district, officials said.

"Thereafter, in an effort to identify the properties procured through illicit drug sell proceeds and further cease the financial supply, intensive financial investigation was initiated which led to identification of immovable property, vehicle and bank accounts," said an NCB official.

"The financial investigation led to the identification of two immovable property, two vehicle (01 motor cycle & 01 four vehicle), and multiple bank accounts collectively valued at Rs 4.11 crore, which were freezed by NCB vide freezing order dated October 31. This order has been confirmed by SAFEMA on November 26. The main accused, Sunil Nagesh Bhandari, is a habitual offender and a notorious criminal in the Badlapur area. He has six criminal cases registered against him by the local police and three NDPS cases—two by NCB Mumbai and one by Badlapur Police Station. He is currently absconding," said an NCB official.

