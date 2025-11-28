 Andheri Murder Case: Two Men Nabbed While Fleeing To Uttar Pradesh
Andheri Murder Case: Two Men Nabbed While Fleeing To Uttar Pradesh

Preliminary investigation suggests that a family dispute escalated into the fatal incident. Police suspect that the friend of the accused had an inappropriate interest in Mohit’s wife, which Mohit strongly opposed. This led to arguments and tension between both parties, eventually resulting in Mohit’s alleged murder.

Poonam AprajUpdated: Friday, November 28, 2025, 01:50 AM IST
Mumbai: The Andheri Police have detained two men in connection with the alleged murder of 30-year-old Mohit Soni. According to police sources, one of the accused is Mohit’s aunt’s son, while the second is his friend.

Preliminary investigation suggests that a family dispute escalated into the fatal incident. Police suspect that the friend of the accused had an inappropriate interest in Mohit’s wife, which Mohit strongly opposed. This led to arguments and tension between both parties, eventually resulting in Mohit’s alleged murder.

To dispose of the body, the accused reportedly dumped it on a vacant BMC plot near the Imported Warehouse in Marol Pipeline area. The police received information about the body at around 5 PM on Wednesday and sent it for post-mortem after conducting a spot panchnama.

With the help of the Railway Protection Force (RPF), police intercepted the suspect and are bringing him back to Mumbai for further interrogation. DCP Datta Nalawade stated that more details will be revealed on Friday as the investigation continues.

