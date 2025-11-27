Thane: 3 Arrested After Partially Burnt, Decomposed Body of Man Found On Nashik–Mumbai Highway

A man was found murdered along the Nashik-Mumbai highway |

Thane: The Shahapur police on Thursday, November 27, arrested three individuals after a partially burnt and decomposed body of a man was discovered along the Nashik-Mumbai highway in Thane district. The latest update came after the body of the man, identified as Tipanna, hailing from Karnataka, was found in Cherpoli village on the Shahapur stretch of the highway earlier on November 25.

Identification of the arrested people

Citing a Shahapur police station official, PTI reported that the three individuals who have been arrested are identified as Fayyaz Zakir Hussain Sheikh, Sikandar Badshah Mujawar, and Ghulam Akbar Iftikhar Maulvi. The official added that they have been remanded in police custody till December 3. In addition, charges of murder, destruction of evidence, and other offences under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita have been levied against them.

Why was Tipanna Killed?

According to the initial probe, Tipanna was killed over an immoral relationship; however, police said that a further probe into the same is currently underway.

Thane woman's body found in suitcase

In another shocking case from Thane, police arrested the live-in partner of a woman for murdering her after her body was found stuffed in a suitcase on the banks of a creek in Maharashtra's Thane district. According to the PTI report, the accused allegedly killed the woman on November 21 following a fight and dumped the body near the creek the next day.

The body of Priyanka Vishwakarma (22) was spotted under the creek bridge near Desai village on Monday. The words 'P V S' were found tattooed near the wrist of the deceased, a police release said. Based on information gathered from social media and CCTV footage of the area, the police apprehended Vinod Srinivas Vishwakarma (50) from Desai village. During interrogation, the man confessed that he committed the murder, the official said.

(With inputs from PTI)



