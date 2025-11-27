Dispute Erupts Among Bombay Parsi Punchayet Trustees Over Charity Flat Allotment |

Mumbai: A dispute among trustees of the Bombay Parsi Punchayet (BPP) over the allotment of a rented charity flat in Godrej Baug on Nepean Sea Road to the son of a President Award-winning former assistant commissioner of police has become a matter of debate in Mumbai's Parsi community.

Three of the six trustees from the seven-member BPP rejected the application for a flat by the policeman's son, noting that the applicant is currently not a resident of India and could have an income exceeding the eligibility limit for a subsidised rental flat in the community housing estate. One trustee was absent at the meeting, but three others voted in favour of the allotment, resulting in a draw. The board approved the allotment after the chairman of the trust, Viraf Mehta, exercised his casting vote in favour.

In protest, the dissenting trustees issued a public statement, explaining their objection to the allotment. They stated that, despite reminders, the family of the former policeman has not submitted income tax returns to demonstrate that they do not have income exceeding the eligibility limits. Following a heated debate on social media, the BPP issued a public notice, seeking responses and objections from the trust's members on the subject.

Those opposing the allotment said the family is renting several flats in the same colony. It was also alleged that the family owned multiple ownership flats, which directly affects eligibility. Adil Malia, one of the dissenting trustees, said that the applicant did not fulfill the criteria for allotment of a flat as he lived abroad and had not submitted proof of income. "However, the trust is yet to allot the flat. The public notice has been issued to inform community members that if there are people who have better claims on the flats, they can apply," said Malia, who added that a majority vote, like in this case, should be final but not an ad hoc process. "Public notice is a learned process."

This newspaper contacted the former policeman. He cut the call, saying he was driving and that he would respond later. Subsequent calls and messages for a comment were not answered. Mehta said that the applicant plans to get married. "In our dying community, there are not many people who marry early and plan a family. We have 300 annual births compared to 900 deaths. What is the harm in showing some leniency to a young man who wants to start a family?" asked Mehta.

"Besides, the family has served not just the community, but the city and country. The son was sent abroad to study because his father's job as a public investigator put him at risk," Mehta said, adding that the trust may reconsider the decision because some new information has come on the subject. "We will review the matter."

