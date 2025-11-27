Navi Mumbai News: Belapur Residents Raise Alarm As Agroli Lake Water Level Drops Sharply; Excavation Work Suspected

Residents of Belapur report a rapid fall in Agroli Lake’s water level and suspect nearby excavation work may be causing leakage | File Photo

Navi Mumbai, Nov 27: Barely a month after the monsoon, residents of Belapur have raised alarm over a sharp and unexplained drop in the water levels of Agroli Lake.

Activists estimate that the depth has reduced by nearly half to one-and-a-quarter feet, and claim the decline has continued steadily over the past week. The situation has caused mounting concern among local communities and environmental groups who fear irreversible ecological damage if the trend persists.

Fears Lake Could Dry Up by February

With the cause of the rapid depletion still unclear, residents say that if the water levels continue to fall at the current pace, the lake could dry up as early as February. “If the scenario persists it will severely impact fish, turtles, and other aquatic life that depend on the lake’s ecosystem,” said a resident.

Road Excavation Work Sparks Concern

A major point of concern is the ongoing road excavation near the Park Hotel–Konkan Bhavan circle. Residents suspect that the cable-trenching work in the area, which is being carried out 1 to 1.5 metres below the lake’s water level, may be contributing to a possible leakage.

“Since the zone remains waterlogged throughout the monsoon, the fear is that the excavation may be disturbing groundwater pressure or creating pathways for water to escape,” point residents.

Trench Depth May Be Causing Subsurface Water Loss

They also claim that the new trench is deeper than the existing stormwater drain, increasing the risk of subsurface water movement away from the lake.

Activists Warn of Irreversible Ecological Damage

“Agroli Lake is the lifeline of this area. If corrective measures are delayed, the environmental damage could become irreversible,” said environmental activist Bhimrao Jamkhandikar, urging authorities to take the situation seriously.

Authorities Say Excavation Was IIT-Approved; Residents Skeptical

Municipal officials maintain that the excavation project has been vetted and approved by IIT experts. However, residents remain skeptical.

As concern continues to rise, residents are seeking immediate intervention that includes seeking urgent inspection to verify whether the lake bed or embankment has developed a leak, along with an independent technical audit by IIT engineers who are not associated with previous approvals.

Citizens are also pushing for detailed geo-technical and hydraulic surveys to determine the root cause of the water loss, alongside swift ecological measures to protect aquatic life and prevent further biodiversity decline.

