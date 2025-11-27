45,000 Duplicate Voter Entries In Navi Mumbai, Says MNS; Party Flags Massive Discrepancies In Draft Rolls | Representational Image I File

The Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) has alleged large-scale irregularities in the draft voter lists released across Navi Mumbai, claiming that more than 45,000 duplicate names have been identified within municipal limits.

The party says the discrepancies are causing confusion for thousands of citizens attempting to verify their entries ahead of the upcoming Mumbai civic elections.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

According to MNS functionaries, several residents approaching the party for assistance have complained that their names are missing, while outdated entries including those of deceased individuals continue to remain in the rolls.

MNS spokesperson Gajanan Kale said the party undertook a detailed scrutiny of the draft lists, which led to the discovery of 45,588 duplicate entries across various wards.

“We have submitted a formal complaint to the civic administration. Deputy Commissioner Doiphode has assured us that Booth Level Officers (BLOs) will contact affected voters and ensure their names are retained only at the correct location,” said Kale

MNS workers across multiple wards have been helping citizens navigate the lengthy verification process. The party said that although copies of the rolls are available at ward offices and political party offices, the high price of a full list—around Rs 3,500—prevents ordinary voters from accessing it. This forces them to rely on political party offices, including those of the MNS, to check their names.

Residents assisting the MNS have pointed out that despite Navi Mumbai’s - Smart City status, the voter list is far from smart,” with errors persisting year after year.

Read Also Thanksgiving 2025 Dining Guide: 5 Places In Mumbai Serving Classic Holiday Feast

With the correction window closing soon, the MNS has demanded that the municipal administration adopt simpler and more citizen-friendly procedures to allow voters to easily cross-check and fix inaccuracies in the electoral rolls.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/