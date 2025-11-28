Mumbai Crime: Man Kills Divorced Wife, Attempts Suicide In Nirmal Nagar; Police Probe Underway

Nirmal Nagar Police are investigating a case where a man allegedly murdered his divorced wife before attempting suicide | Representational Image

Mumbai, Nov 27: In a shocking incident under the jurisdiction of Nirmal Nagar Police, a man allegedly murdered his divorced wife and then attempted to end his own life. The incident occurred on Thursday evening.

Couple Had Frequent Disputes Despite Divorce

According to the police, the couple frequently engaged in quarrels due to ongoing family disputes, despite being divorced. On Thursday, the altercation reportedly escalated, leading the husband to attack his former wife, resulting in her death. He then tried to take his own life.

Accused Under Treatment; Investigation Underway

The accused is currently undergoing treatment at Sion Hospital in an injured condition, while the body of the deceased woman has been sent for post-mortem. Nirmal Nagar Police have initiated further investigation into the matter.

