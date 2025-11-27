Mumbai Crime: 21-Year-Old Catering Worker Killed By Colleague After Argument Over Personal Remarks In Malad; Accused Arrested

A 21-year-old catering worker was killed in Malad West after a dispute with a colleague escalated into violence | Representational Image

Mumbai, Nov 27: A 21-year-old catering worker was brutally murdered by his colleague in Malad West early Thursday after a heated argument over personal remarks. According to the police, the victim, Dilkhush Sah, was allegedly taunting his co-worker Ganesh Mandal (25) about his wife leaving him, which escalated into violence.

Victim and Accused Worked Together, Had Ongoing Disputes

Both Sah and Mandal, originally from Bihar, worked together in the same catering company and lived in the Malad West area. Police said tensions between the two had been growing for weeks because Sah repeatedly mocked Mandal about his marital issues.

Quarrel Turns Fatal Around Midnight

The incident took place around 12:25 a.m. on Thursday. During a quarrel, Mandal allegedly pulled out a knife and slit Sah’s throat. Upon receiving information, a police team rushed to the location and immediately shifted Sah to a nearby hospital, where doctors declared him dead on arrival.

Also Watch:

Accused Detained; Murder Case Registered

The police have detained the accused Mandal and are questioning him. A case of murder has been registered, and further investigation is underway to determine whether the attack was pre-planned or triggered by sudden provocation. Police said additional statements from co-workers and witnesses will be recorded as part of the probe.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/