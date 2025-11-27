 Mumbai Crime: 21-Year-Old Catering Worker Killed By Colleague After Argument Over Personal Remarks In Malad; Accused Arrested
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiMumbai Crime: 21-Year-Old Catering Worker Killed By Colleague After Argument Over Personal Remarks In Malad; Accused Arrested

Mumbai Crime: 21-Year-Old Catering Worker Killed By Colleague After Argument Over Personal Remarks In Malad; Accused Arrested

A 21-year-old catering worker was brutally murdered by his colleague in Malad West early Thursday after a heated argument over personal remarks. According to the police, the victim, Dilkhush Sah, was allegedly taunting his co-worker Ganesh Mandal (25) about his wife leaving him, which escalated into violence.

Poonam AprajUpdated: Thursday, November 27, 2025, 08:55 PM IST
article-image
A 21-year-old catering worker was killed in Malad West after a dispute with a colleague escalated into violence | Representational Image

Mumbai, Nov 27: A 21-year-old catering worker was brutally murdered by his colleague in Malad West early Thursday after a heated argument over personal remarks. According to the police, the victim, Dilkhush Sah, was allegedly taunting his co-worker Ganesh Mandal (25) about his wife leaving him, which escalated into violence.

Victim and Accused Worked Together, Had Ongoing Disputes

Both Sah and Mandal, originally from Bihar, worked together in the same catering company and lived in the Malad West area. Police said tensions between the two had been growing for weeks because Sah repeatedly mocked Mandal about his marital issues.

Quarrel Turns Fatal Around Midnight

FPJ Shorts
Thane: 3 Arrested After Partially Burnt, Decomposed Body of Man Found On Nashik–Mumbai Highway
Thane: 3 Arrested After Partially Burnt, Decomposed Body of Man Found On Nashik–Mumbai Highway
‘Won’t Be Surprised’: Karnataka BJP Chief BY Vijayendra On Possibility Of Vertical Split In State Congress Amid Power Tussle
‘Won’t Be Surprised’: Karnataka BJP Chief BY Vijayendra On Possibility Of Vertical Split In State Congress Amid Power Tussle
WPL Auction 2026: No Delhi Capitals Re-Union, Mitchell Starc's Dream Shattered As Alyssa Healy Goes UNSOLD
WPL Auction 2026: No Delhi Capitals Re-Union, Mitchell Starc's Dream Shattered As Alyssa Healy Goes UNSOLD
Mumbai: CCTV Footage Shows Leopard Roaming Near Goregaon's Residential Society; MLA Demands Intervention
Mumbai: CCTV Footage Shows Leopard Roaming Near Goregaon's Residential Society; MLA Demands Intervention

The incident took place around 12:25 a.m. on Thursday. During a quarrel, Mandal allegedly pulled out a knife and slit Sah’s throat. Upon receiving information, a police team rushed to the location and immediately shifted Sah to a nearby hospital, where doctors declared him dead on arrival.

Also Watch:

Read Also
Mumbai Crime: 24-Year-Old Call Centre Employee Stabbed To Death In Malad; Accused Held
article-image

Accused Detained; Murder Case Registered

The police have detained the accused Mandal and are questioning him. A case of murder has been registered, and further investigation is underway to determine whether the attack was pre-planned or triggered by sudden provocation. Police said additional statements from co-workers and witnesses will be recorded as part of the probe.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Thane: 3 Arrested After Partially Burnt, Decomposed Body of Man Found On Nashik–Mumbai Highway

Thane: 3 Arrested After Partially Burnt, Decomposed Body of Man Found On Nashik–Mumbai Highway

Mumbai: CCTV Footage Shows Leopard Roaming Near Goregaon's Residential Society; MLA Demands...

Mumbai: CCTV Footage Shows Leopard Roaming Near Goregaon's Residential Society; MLA Demands...

Mumbai News: BMC Issues New Advertising Guidelines 2025 After Ghatkopar Hoarding Collapse; Bans...

Mumbai News: BMC Issues New Advertising Guidelines 2025 After Ghatkopar Hoarding Collapse; Bans...

Mumbai Crime: 21-Year-Old Catering Worker Killed By Colleague After Argument Over Personal Remarks...

Mumbai Crime: 21-Year-Old Catering Worker Killed By Colleague After Argument Over Personal Remarks...

Maharashtra Moves To Cancel Suspicious Birth & Death Certificates Amid Voter List Concerns

Maharashtra Moves To Cancel Suspicious Birth & Death Certificates Amid Voter List Concerns