Mumbai’s Cama & Albless Hospital To Open India’s First Government Hospital Cosmetic Gynecology Department In 2026

Mumbai, Nov 27: Taking a significant step in women’s healthcare services, Mumbai’s state-run Cama & Albless Hospital is set to start a specialised Cosmetic Gynecology Department next year. This will be the first government hospital in the country to offer such a facility. The department will be fully dedicated to addressing the aesthetic and functional concerns of female intimate areas.

Hospital Announces Department at IAVA Congress

Cama Hospital, known for its dedicated women’s healthcare services, has been expanding its medical facilities. In this series of developments, Hospital Superintendent Dr. Tushar Palve announced the launch of the Cosmetic Gynecology Department during the recently held IAVA Congress.

Preparations for the project have already begun. The department will be set up in a 2,000 sq. metre area of the hospital. The formal inauguration is planned for February 2026, and the department is expected to be fully operational within just four months.

Procedures Aim to Boost Confidence and Accessibility for Women

According to Dr. Palve, cosmetic gynecology procedures are performed for several reasons, including enhancement of self-confidence, improvement in body image, and increased sexual satisfaction. Over the past decade, demand for these treatments has risen significantly due to growing awareness and acceptance.

Until now, such services were largely limited to private hospitals and clinics, making them inaccessible to women from economically weaker sections due to high costs. The new department aims to make these treatments affordable and accessible for such women.

Fellowship Programme to Train Specialists

Along with patient care, the department will also introduce a fellowship programme in cosmetic gynecology. Doctors who have completed an MD in Gynecology will be eligible to apply. The duration of the course will be two years, and initially, four seats will be available.

Treatments Offered

• Genital surgery (labiaplasty): Reshaping or reducing the size of the labia minora (inner lips) or labia majora (outer lips).

• Vaginoplasty: A procedure to tighten the vaginal canal, often required after childbirth or due to ageing.

• Hymenoplasty: A reconstructive surgery to repair the hymen.

• Clitoral hood reduction: A surgical procedure to remove excess skin covering the clitoris, enhancing sensitivity and aesthetics.

• Vaginal rejuvenation: Uses laser technology to improve vaginal tightness and also helps reduce vaginal dryness.

