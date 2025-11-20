Mumbai News: Cama Hospital Becomes First Govt Hospital In State To Get ART Bank Approval, Expanding Affordable IVF Access

Cama & Albless Hospital becomes Maharashtra’s first government-run facility to receive approval for an ART Bank, expanding low-cost fertility treatment options | File Photo

Mumbai, Nov 20: In a landmark development, the Cama & Albless Hospital in Mumbai has received official approval to start an Assisted Reproductive Technology (ART) Bank, making it the first government hospital in Maharashtra to operate such a facility. The move brings new hope to thousands of childless couples, especially those who cannot afford costly fertility treatments at private centres.

Affordable IVF Access for Economically Weaker Couples

For many economically weaker couples, the high cost of IVF treatment often puts parenthood out of reach. While affluent families opt for private IVF centres and conceive through test-tube babies, the poor struggle due to financial constraints.

To bridge this gap, the state government established an IVF centre at Cama Hospital, which was inaugurated on March 6, 2024. The hospital later applied for an ART Bank licence to enable the preservation of sperm and eggs.

Approval Clears Path for ART-2 Procedures

The recent approval now clears the way for ART-2 procedures. Couples seeking IVF, ICSI and other fertility treatments will be able to access donor sperm, donor eggs and cryopreservation services at significantly lower costs through the public healthcare system.

The ART Bank is also expected to benefit cancer patients and those battling other serious illnesses, providing affordable fertility preservation options and enabling them to safeguard their ability to become parents after recovery.

Key Leadership Behind the Initiative

Medical Education Minister Hasan Mushrif’s initiative and the guidance of Dean Dr. Jitendra Deshmukh have played a pivotal role in moving the project forward. Superintendent Dr. Tushar Palve said the facility will soon begin operations and will greatly help poor and childless couples across the state.

How ART and IVF Treatments Work

ART procedures involve two key stages. In the first stage, the woman undergoes detailed medical evaluation. Conditions such as ovarian disorders, fibroids, or blockages in the uterus and fallopian tubes often lead to infertility.

These issues are addressed through surgery and medication, enabling many women to conceive naturally. If these treatments do not yield results, doctors proceed to the second stage—IVF.

In this process, the woman’s eggs and the man’s sperm are collected, preserved and fertilised in the laboratory. The fertilised embryo is then transferred to the woman’s uterus, leading to pregnancy. Babies born through this method are commonly known as test-tube babies.

ART Bank to Offer Full Spectrum of Fertility Services

The ART Bank will offer a comprehensive range of services, including collection, processing, secure storage and distribution of sperm, eggs and embryos for IVF and related treatments.

It will also manage the recruitment and medical screening of donors, provide long-term cryopreservation facilities, ensure accurate donor–recipient matching based on medical needs and maintain stringent quality control through rigorous screening to guarantee the safety and effectiveness of all stored reproductive materials.

