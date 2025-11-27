Disha Salian Death Case: Bombay HC Slams Police Over Delay In Inquiry; Asks Why Probe Still Ongoing After 5 Years

The Bombay High Court questioned Mumbai Police over the five-year delay in concluding the probe into Disha Salian’s 2020 death | File Pic

Mumbai, Nov 27: The Bombay High Court on Thursday questioned the city police on how long it would conduct its inquiry into the 2020 death of Disha Salian, former celebrity manager of actor Sushant Singh Rajput. The court remarked that in the last five years, the police had to ascertain whether Disha’s death was by suicide or it was a murder.

Bench Seeks Clarity on Ongoing Inquiry

A bench of Justices Ajey Gadkari and R.R. Bhonsale questioned the police after public prosecutor Mankhunwar Deshmukh said the inquiry into the death was still on.

Court Notes Only Two Possibilities: Suicide or Homicide

“Why still inquiry? It has been five years. Someone has died. You just have to ascertain if it was a suicide or culpable homicide,” the court remarked. Deshmukh replied that the police were conducting the inquiry minutely so as to rule out all possibilities, and hence have re-sent the CCTV footages for forensic tests.

HC Hearing Petition by Disha’s Father Alleging Gang Rape and Murder

The HC was hearing a petition by Disha’s father, Satish Salian, in March this year alleging that his daughter was gang raped and murdered and sought a CBI probe in the incident. He alleged that there was a politically orchestrated cover-up to protect certain influential persons.

Police Registered ADR in 2020 After Disha’s Fall

Disha died on June 8, 2020, after falling off the 14th floor of a residential building in suburban Malad. The city police had then registered an Accidental Death Report (ADR) case.

.Police Say Parents Earlier Expressed No Suspicion

During the hearing on Thursday, Deshmukh submitted that the police had recorded petitioner and his wife’s statements on several occasions after Disha’s death, where they had clearly said that they had no doubt or suspicion on anyone. “And now after five years, the father is raising these contentions,” she said.

HC Questions Why Parents Are Not Given Probe Documents

The court questioned the police on why they were not providing the petitioner a copy of his statements and other basic probe-related documents which are permissible under law. “He is the father of the victim. Any document that is legally permissible can be handed over to him,” the court said.

State Asked to Clarify Stand by December 11

The court has asked the state to clarify the police’s stand on providing documents to the petitioner on the next date of hearing on December 11. It has also asked the police to produce the post mortem report of the case.

