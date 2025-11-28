Mumbai News: Fire Brigade Finds No Hazard After Chemical Smell Complaints | Photo: Pixabay

Mumbai: On Thursday afternoon, several residents in South Mumbai reported a strange chemical odor, causing panic in the local neighborhoods. The Mumbai Fire Brigade (MFB) immediately responded, inspecting all reported sites but found no detectable chemical smell or unusual activity.

According to the BMC’s Disaster Management Cell, complaints came from Bhulabhai Desai Road, Jaslok, and Sat Rasta areas around 3:42 PM. The first report was from Surya Apartments near Breach Candy Hospital, with three to four nearby residents raising similar concerns.

Firefighters conducted thorough checks at all locations, confirming there was no hazardous substance or unusual signs.

