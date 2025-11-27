Mumbai International Airport Conducts Major Fire Simulation Drill To Test Emergency Response

Mumbai International Airport Conducts Major Fire Simulation Drill | File Pic

Mumbai: Mumbai’s Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (CSMIA T2) carried out a high-intensity emergency drill to test its preparedness for fire-related incidents. According to a Mid-Day report, the exercise involved the use of a dummy aircraft to simulate a real-life fire situation.

According to the report, the drill was aimed to evaluate the response time, coordination, and overall readiness of various emergency units and airport departments. An exclusive video by Mid Day showed a real-time incident, where the dummy aircraft burned in flames, and all the concerned departments, including fire engines, security, medical, and ground staff, came into action to douse the fire.

The report added that the Indian Air Force (IAF) also participated and airlifted the dummy passengers during the emergency drill. These real-time emergency drills help the concerned department to be ready for any unexpected situation and maintain high safety standards.

Recently, on November 20, the Mumbai International Airport had also temporarily shut both its runways from 11:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. The closure was scheduled to allow airport authorities to carry out annual post-monsoon runway maintenance. The maintenance work inlcuded surface repairs, technical assessments, and checks of lighting, markings, and drainage systems to ensure the runways remain safe and efficient for operations.

CSMIA Records Highest-Ever Air Traffic Movement

On November 21, CSMIA also achieved an operational milestone of recording the highest-ever air traffic movements (ATMs) with 1,036 ATMs. The airport surpassed its previous benchmark of 1,032 ATMs, set on November 11, 2023. The Air Traffic Control (ATC) catered to 755 domestic flights and 281 flights on international routes as the airport operations facilitated approximately 520 arrival flights and 516 departure flights.

According to the airport operator, CSMIA’s efforts to elevate the passenger experience through safety, efficiency, and digital-led initiatives played a pivotal role in ensuring seamless travel during high-traffic days.

