Mumbai News: Dr Batra’s Positive Health Awards 2025 Honours Inspiring Survivors And Para-Athletes; Manisha Koirala Presents Trophies

Dr Batra’s Positive Health Awards celebrated extraordinary individuals who overcame adversity, with trophies presented by Manisha Koirala | Facebook

Mumbai. Nov 27: The 17th edition of Dr Batra’s Positive Health Awards, supported by Bajaj Auto Limited, celebrated inspiring stories of grit, resilience, and personal triumph. Hosted in Mumbai, the event honoured extraordinary individuals who have overcome life-altering illnesses, disabilities, and adversities to create a positive impact in society.

Event Anchored by Dr Akshay Batra and Mandira Bedi

The ceremony was anchored by Dr Akshay Batra, Vice Chairman & MD of Dr Batra’s Healthcare, and actor Mandira Bedi, while eminent actor and cancer survivor Manisha Koirala presented the trophies and cash awards of Rs 1 lakh each to the winners.

Over 1,000 Attendees Witness Inspirational Stories

This year’s event drew a packed audience of over 1,000 attendees from diverse sectors, underscoring the growing significance of the platform in recognising human courage.

The five awardees — Tinkesh Kaushik (a triple amputee who successfully trekked to the Everest Base Camp), Amala Pankaj (a spinal injury survivor turned social media influencer), Rajinder Kumar (Para-Olympic gold medallist), S. Raman (Muscular Dystrophy patient and Secretary of Amar Seva Sangham), and Krishna Kumar Samania (People’s Choice Award recipient and Para-Olympic gold medallist) — were celebrated for their indomitable spirit and remarkable contributions.

Jury Included Eminent Leaders and Public Figures

The nominations were evaluated by an esteemed jury, including Rajiv Bajaj, Managing Director of Bajaj Auto Limited; Padma Shri Dr Mukesh Batra, Founder Chairman of Dr Batra’s; Maneka Sanjay Gandhi, former Union Minister; actor Vivek Oberoi; and filmmaker R. Balki.

Event Featured Inclusive Cultural Performances

The evening showcased powerful cultural performances, including a visually challenged orchestra and a wheelchair dance act, reflecting the themes of inclusion, dignity, and the transformative nature of positive health.

Leaders Praise Awardees’ Strength and Social Impact

Padma Shri Dr Mukesh Batra remarked that the strongest source of confidence for a suffering patient is often another patient who has conquered similar challenges.

He praised the awardees for redefining their limitations and contributing meaningfully to society. Rajiv Bajaj reaffirmed his belief in homeopathy and commended the awardees for inspiring countless individuals.

Manisha Koirala Shares Her Journey as Cancer Survivor

Manisha Koirala, visibly moved, shared her own journey as a cancer survivor and expressed deep admiration for the honourees, calling their stories a powerful reminder of the limitless human spirit.

Invitation Extended to Host Awards in Dubai

Special guest Dr Bu Abdullah, Chairman of the Bu Abdullah Group of Companies, travelled from Dubai for the ceremony and extended an invitation to host the awards in Dubai next year.

Also Watch:

Dr Batra’s Reiterates Commitment to Inclusive Healthcare

Beyond the awards, Dr Batra’s reiterated its commitment to inclusive healthcare, year-round community outreach, and programmes that empower individuals to reclaim their lives with dignity.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/