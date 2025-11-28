 Maharashtra Deputy Speaker Anna Bansode Requests Additional Railway Coaches For Mahaparinirvan Din Rush
Kalpesh MhamunkarUpdated: Friday, November 28, 2025, 12:46 AM IST
Maharashtra Deputy Speaker Anna Bansode Requests Additional Railway Coaches For Mahaparinirvan Din Rush

Mumbai: With lakhs of followers expected to arrive in Mumbai for Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar’s Mahaparinirvan Din on December 6, Maharashtra Legislative Assembly Deputy Speaker Anna Bansode has urged the Union Railway Minister to attach additional coaches to long-distance trains operating to and from Mumbai.

In a formal letter sent to Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw, Bansode requested that extra coaches be added to trains arriving in Mumbai five days before December 6 and to those departing from the city for five days after the event. He said this temporary arrangement would help manage the heavy increase in passenger traffic.

Every year, over five lakh Ambedkar followers from across the country visit Chaitya Bhoomi in Dadar to pay tribute to the architect of the Indian Constitution. Due to the overwhelming turnout, railway services face severe congestion, causing inconvenience to passengers, especially those traveling from outside Mumbai.

Considering the expected rise in demand for rail travel, Bansode said expanding railway capacity was essential to avoid overcrowding and disruptions. He emphasized that allowing devotees to reach Mumbai in phases before the main event would also reduce pressure on the suburban local train network.

Ensuring additional railway support would not only ease travel difficulties but also enable devotees to return safely and comfortably after the event, Bansode added.

