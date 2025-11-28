 Mumbai News: 61-Year-Old Woman Seriously Hurt In Road Mishap; Doctor Booked
Poonam Apraj Updated: Friday, November 28, 2025, 12:58 AM IST
Mumbai: An elderly woman suffered serious injuries after being hit by a vehicle while walking on L.D. Ruparel Marg outside Ajanta Building on Tuesday. The incident took place under the jurisdiction of Gamdevi Police Station.

During the investigation, police analyzed technical surveillance and eyewitness accounts to trace the suspect vehicle. Based on the findings, officers identified the accused as Dr. Rajesh Suresh Sheth (65), resident of Walkeshwar, Malabar Hill.

Police stated that Dr. Sheth’s involvement in the hit-and-run case has been established. Accordingly, he has been served a notice under Section 35(3) of the Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita (BNS) and further action is underway. Namrata Vimal Shastri (61), homemaker, residing near BD Road, Gamdevi, stated that she has been staying in the locality for the last 30 years with her husband and two sons. On November 25 at about 7 PM, she stepped out to buy household items from nearby Premsons and Amarsons stores. After purchasing the goods, she was walking back home via BD Road.

article-image

At around 8 PM near Shyam Niwas, a red four-wheeler (car) approaching from the Tata Garden side allegedly rammed into her left hand. The impact caused her spectacles and mobile to fall, and she immediately felt severe pain. She was unable to move her hand from the wrist downward.The car driver, instead of assisting her or informing the police, allegedly fled the scene.

Namrata called her son, Manan Shastri, who rushed to the spot and took her to Breach Candy Hospital. Doctors confirmed that she had sustained fractures in her left fingers and wrist.

Based on the complaint, police registered a hit-and-run case. Using eyewitness input and technical evidence, Gamdevi Police traced the accused vehicle and identified the suspected driver as Dr. Rajesh Sheth, who has now been served a formal notice under BNS provisions.

