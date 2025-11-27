 Mumbai: Class 10 Girl From Ghatkopar Accuses Mother, Uncle Of Forcing Her Into Prostitution | Details Here
A Class 10 girl from Ghatkopar filed a police complaint, allegedly accusing her mother and a male neighbour of forcing her into prostitution. Under the provisions of the law, individuals who are involved in coercing, exploiting, or luring poor and vulnerable women or minors into prostitution are liable for severe punishments.

Representative Image

Mumbai: In a shocking incident, a Class 10 girl from Mumbai's Ghatkopar has filed a police complaint, allegedly accusing her mother and a male neighbour of forcing her into prostitution as a means of earning money. Following her complaint, the Mumbai Police booked the two under Sections of the Bhartiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), including 64 (rape), 98 (selling child for prostitution) and also Sections of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

Here's what happened

In her complaint, the girl alleged that since April 2025 her mother and the neighbour had compelled her into prostitution. To put an end to the abuse, the minor girl confided in a friend and shared her ordeal. With her encouragement and support, she then approached her class teacher, to whom she narrated her harrowing tale. She told her school teacher, "Mom and uncle force me to do prostitution."

On hearing this, the teacher was shocked and immediately informed the school authorities. The administration, too, swiftly contacted the local police station.

According to an IANS report, the minor had also once attempted to escape the abuse by running away from her home by staying at her friend's house for three days. However, when she returned home, she was beaten and again forced back into the same despicable act by the two accused.

Investigation Underway

Given the serious nature, the police immediately initiated a thorough investigation into the matter. Individuals who are involved in coercing, exploiting, or luring poor and vulnerable women or minors into prostitution are liable for severe punishments under the provisions of the law.

