 Unknown Chemical Smell Alerts Residents In Three South Mumbai Locations; Fire Brigade Detects No Issues
The incident occurred at around 3.42 pm, when three to four citizens raised concerns, prompting the Mumbai Fire Brigade (MFB) to send teams and vehicles to all three locations for inspection.

Karishma Pranav BhavsarUpdated: Thursday, November 27, 2025, 08:15 PM IST
article-image
Representative Image |

Mumbai: An unknown chemical smell was reported from parts of South Mumbai, including Bhulabhai Desai Road, Jaslok, and Satrasta on Thursday, November 27. The incident occurred at around 3.42 pm, when three to four citizens raised concerns, prompting the Mumbai Fire Brigade (MFB) to send teams and vehicles to all three locations for inspection.

However, after thorough checks, firefighters found no trace of any chemical smell or suspicious activity at any of the sites.

article-image

Chlorine Gas Leak In Vasai

There has been an increase in cases of chemical leaks. The latest chemical leak incident raised concerns, as just a few days back, a major accident took place on Tuesday evening when a chlorine gas cylinder leaked in Palghar’s Vasai West.

article-image

The toxic gas leak claimed one life and at least 10-12 people, including four fire brigade employees from the Vasai-Virar Municipal Corporation, were hospitalised. Those exposed to the toxic gas reported difficulty breathing, nausea and severe irritation in their eyes. The incident took place near Divaman Cremation Ground at around 4:30 PM. The sudden leak caused gas to spread in the area, leaving several people unconscious.

Chemical Leak In Andheri Industrial Structure 

Before that, in Andheri East, one person died and two others were seriously injured after a chemical explosion occurred in a ground-plus-one structure in the Bhangar Wadi area of Maharashtra Industrial Development Corporation (MIDC).

