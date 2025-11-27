 Western Railway To Temporarily Close FOB Staircases At Nallasopara & Naigaon From November 30
Western Railway will temporarily close select staircases of the Foot Over Bridges (FOBs) at Nallasopara and Naigaon stations from November 30, 2025, to facilitate ongoing infrastructure upgrade works.

At Nallasopara station, the additional north and south (secondary) arms of the double-discharge staircase on Platform No. 1 will remain shut until further notice. These closures are necessary for the construction of a new deck and the extension of the existing FOB. Commuters have been advised to use the main staircase on the north side during this period.

Similarly, at Naigaon station, work on extending and constructing the FOB is in progress. As a result, the south-side staircase of the FOB on Platform No. 1 will also be closed from November 30, 2025, until further notice. An alternate staircase on the north side will remain accessible to passengers.

Railway officials have appealed to commuters to cooperate with the temporary arrangements, stating that the inconvenience is regretted but essential for improving station facilities.

