 Central Railway Earns ₹243 Crore From Scrap Sales In FY 2025–26 Up To October
Kamal Mishra Updated: Thursday, November 27, 2025, 07:27 PM IST
Central Railway has reported a robust Rs 243.06 crore in scrap disposal revenue for the ongoing financial year 2025–26, up to October 2025. The railway generated Rs 51.86 crore in October alone, marking a steep 79% jump from Rs 28.93 crore recorded in the same month last year. This also stands as the highest October performance in the past three years.

Scrap sales were undertaken across all five divisions, workshops, and field units, with major items including rails, ferrous and non-ferrous scrap, rolling stock, coaches, and wagons.

Officials said the consistent rise in revenue underscores Central Railway’s strong push toward the “Zero Scrap Mission,” along with improved efficiency in scrap management and disposal.

