Mumbai News: Central Railway’s Alert TTE Busts Fake UTS Season Ticket Racket; Passenger, Husband Booked Under BNS Act

Mumbai. Nov 27: Central Railway’s Ticket Examiner Vishal Navle detected a passenger travelling with a fake pUTS-generated season ticket in an AC local on 26 November 2025.

Passenger Caught With Suspicious UTS Season Ticket

Vishal Navle, Travelling Ticket Inspector, Mumbai Division, during a routine check in the 10.02 am Kalyan–Dadar AC local, encountered a lady passenger who produced a UTS-generated season ticket for travel in the AC local, bearing UTS no. X06YDZG055 from Ambarnath to Dadar, expiring on 11th December 2025.

On close scrutiny, he found the ticket suspicious and immediately sought confirmation. After verification, it was established that the ticket was fake, which had been generated from a previously expired ticket. The passenger, identified as Gudiya Sharma, was handed over to the Government Railway Police, Kalyan, for necessary action.

Husband Identified as Creator of Fake Ticket

Subsequent investigation revealed that the fraudulent season ticket had been generated by her husband, Omkar Sharma, and had been given to her for use.

An FIR has been registered against both individuals under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita Act 2023 (BNS) for engaging in fraudulent ticketing practices.

Railway Warns Passengers Against Fake Ticketing

“Passengers are warned against using fraudulent means to generate/obtain fake tickets and travel on the same. The offence is punishable under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita Act 2023 with fine and imprisonment up to seven years or both,” an official said.

Railway Lauds Ticket Examiner’s Alertness

“Vishal Navle’s alertness and sharp thinking has blown the lid off a fake ticketing racket which is under investigation. His dedication towards duty has set an example for others to follow,” said an official, adding that Central Railway appeals to passengers to travel with valid tickets issued by authorised vendors or from railway station booking counters or through ATVM. Passengers can also download the UTS app on their mobile phones and book tickets through the Mobile UTS app.

