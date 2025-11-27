Western Railway Installs External CCTV Cameras On Motorman Cabins To Boost Safety, Monitoring Across Mumbai Suburban Network

Western Railway begins phased installation of external and in-cab CCTV cameras on Mumbai suburban train motorman cabins for enhanced safety and monitoring | Representational Image

Mumbai, Nov 27: Western Railway’s Mumbai Division has intensified its surveillance and safety measures by equipping motorman cabins with external CCTV cameras, now installed on nearly 28% of its suburban rakes. The move is aimed at improving real-time monitoring of track conditions, identifying technical faults, and strengthening evidence collection during operational incidents.

Installation Work Progressing on Remaining Fleet

Railway officials confirmed that installation work on the remaining 72% of the fleet is progressing and will be completed in phases. Western Railway operates 112 suburban rakes in Mumbai, comprising 85 non-AC 12-car, 10 AC 12-car, and 17 non-AC 15-car trainsets.

Forward-Facing Cameras Capture Track and Equipment Footage

As part of the modernisation push, each equipped cabin now features a forward-facing CCTV camera capable of capturing continuous footage of the track, overhead equipment, and any potential anomalies.

The cameras are designed to store recordings, providing crucial evidence during inquiries into unusual occurrences, technical failures, or operational lapses.

Cameras to Aid Investigations, Says Railway Official

“One camera is positioned at the front to record the tracks, rail lines, overhead equipment, and any technical malfunction,” a senior Western Railway official said. “In case of any unusual incident, the footage will significantly support investigations and help analyse crew operations.”

CRIS Undertaking Remaining Installation

The installation work for the remaining motorman cabins is being carried out by the Centre for Railway Information Systems (CRIS) under the Ministry of Railways.

Additional Cameras Inside Cab Under CVVRS System

Apart from that, under the Cab Video & Voice Recording System (CVVRS), two additional cameras are being installed inside the motorman cab to monitor the activities of the running crew, including both the motorman and the guard.

Officials say this comprehensive setup will strengthen accountability and improve the analysis of incidents such as Signal Passed At Danger (SPAD) and other technical irregularities.

System to Aid Accident Reconstruction and Prevention

Authorities also stress that the system will be invaluable during major accidents—including collisions or derailments—by offering critical visual evidence to reconstruct the sequence of events and prevent future mishaps.

Commuter Activist Welcomes the Move

Commuter activist and railway accident survivor Samir Zaveri welcomed the move. “This use of technology will greatly help determine the cause of deaths on railway tracks—whether a person was hit by a train while crossing or if there was any other reason,” he said.

