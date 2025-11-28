Maharashtra Govt Launches ‘Mahadeva Football Initiative’ To Train 60 Rural Young Players With World-Class Facilities

Special Training Programme Announced for 60 Selected Students Under ‘Mahadeva Football Initiative’ — Sports Minister Manikrao Kokate | File Photo

Mumbai, Nov 27: To provide a strong platform to football talent from rural and remote areas of Maharashtra, a special training programme will be launched for 60 selected boys and girls under the “Mahadeva Football Initiative.”

MoU Signed With Key State and Sports Organisations

For this initiative, a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) has been signed between the School Education, Sports and Youth Welfare Department, Maharashtra Institute for Transformation (MITRA), Western India Football Association (WIFA), and Village Social Transformation Foundation (VSTF), informed Sports Minister Manikrao Kokate.

आज “महादेवा फुटबॉल उपक्रम” अंतर्गत महाराष्ट्रातील निवड झालेल्या ६० मुला मुलींना विशेष फुटबॉल प्रशिक्षण देण्यासाठी शालेय शिक्षण आणि क्रीडा विभाग, महाराष्ट्र शासन; महाराष्ट्र इन्स्टिट्यूट फॉर ट्रान्सफॉर्मेशन (MITRA); वेस्टर्न इंडिया फुटबॉल असोसिएशन (WIFA) आणि व्हिलेज सोशल… pic.twitter.com/ChwLTyaLj2 — Manikrao Shivajirao Kokate (@kokate_manikrao) November 27, 2025

Students to Receive Expert Coaching and International-Level Facilities

Under the initiative, selected students will receive expert-led coaching, international-level sports facilities, fitness modules, and opportunities to participate in major tournaments at the state and national level.

Also Watch:

Programme Aims to Ensure Opportunities for Deserving Football Players

Minister Kokate stated that the objective of this programme is to ensure that every young and deserving football player from Maharashtra receives proper opportunity, quality guidance, and world-class training facilities.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/