 Nashik: Sports Minister Manikrao Kokate's Brother Bharat Joins BJP Ahead Of Local Body Polls
Bharat Kokate, brother of Maharashtra Sports Minister and senior NCP leader Manikrao Kokate, joined the BJP on Thursday. Bharat Kokate's entry into the party was held in the presence of BJP state president Ravindra Chavan.

Milind SajgureUpdated: Thursday, October 16, 2025, 07:41 PM IST
Kokate is said to have taken this decision in the backdrop of the upcoming local body elections. Bharat Kokate had joined Uddhav Thackeray's Shiv Sena three years ago. However, he did not like it very much there.

State president Ravindra Chavan said that Bharat Kokate and his colleagues are welcome into the BJP. Kokate was the sarpanch of Somthane village in Sinnar. He has good political power in Sinnar taluka. It is said that Kokate was taken into the BJP on the pretext that BJP can benefit from local body elections.

Moreover, the NCP (Ajit Pawar faction) has a good influence in Sinnar taluka due to Agriculture Minister Manikrao Kokate. Manikrao Kokate's daughter Simantini Kokate's candidacy in the upcoming Zilla Parishad elections is considered certain. On the other hand, the BJP has also started establishing its foothold in Sinnar taluka and has started preparing to support Ajit Pawar in his stronghold.

Read Also
Nashik: NMC Razes Unauthorised Building Of RPI Leader Prakash Londhe After Arrest In Satpur Firing...
And it is expected that Bharat Kokate will now strengthen the BJP and new rivals have emerged in the form of the BJP against the Ajit Pawar faction.

