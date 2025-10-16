Nashik: NMC Razes Unauthorised Building Of RPI Leader Prakash Londhe After Arrest In Satpur Firing Case | PTI (Representative Pic)

The Nashik Municipal Corporation, on Thursday, demolished the unauthorised construction belonging to Prakash Londhe, district president of the RPI (Athawale Group), who is currently under arrest in connection with a firing incident in the Satpur area.

The illegal building, constructed four years ago within the flood line of the Nandini River, was razed to the ground in a joint operation carried out by the municipal authorities and the police.

The firing had taken place at a bar near the ITI signal area, allegedly over an extortion demand. One person was seriously injured and was admitted to a private hospital for treatment. A case was registered against Londhe’s son, Bhushan Londhe and his associates for the firing incident. Subsequently, both father and son were arrested.

During investigations, a secret underground room was discovered in one of Londhe’s buildings, containing weapons and a luxurious bedroom. After the demolition of Londhe’s building, the authorities have now decided to issue notices to the nearby slum dwellers with unauthorised constructions in the same area, signalling that further action will soon follow.