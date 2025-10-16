 Nashik: NMC Razes Unauthorised Building Of RPI Leader Prakash Londhe After Arrest In Satpur Firing Case
e-Paper Get App
HomePuneNashik: NMC Razes Unauthorised Building Of RPI Leader Prakash Londhe After Arrest In Satpur Firing Case

Nashik: NMC Razes Unauthorised Building Of RPI Leader Prakash Londhe After Arrest In Satpur Firing Case

The Nashik Municipal Corporation, on Thursday, demolished the unauthorised construction belonging to Prakash Londhe, district president of the RPI (Athawale Group), who is currently under arrest in connection with a firing incident in the Satpur area.

Milind SajgureUpdated: Thursday, October 16, 2025, 02:15 PM IST
article-image
Nashik: NMC Razes Unauthorised Building Of RPI Leader Prakash Londhe After Arrest In Satpur Firing Case | PTI (Representative Pic)

The Nashik Municipal Corporation, on Thursday, demolished the unauthorised construction belonging to Prakash Londhe, district president of the RPI (Athawale Group), who is currently under arrest in connection with a firing incident in the Satpur area.

The illegal building, constructed four years ago within the flood line of the Nandini River, was razed to the ground in a joint operation carried out by the municipal authorities and the police.

The firing had taken place at a bar near the ITI signal area, allegedly over an extortion demand. One person was seriously injured and was admitted to a private hospital for treatment. A case was registered against Londhe’s son, Bhushan Londhe and his associates for the firing incident. Subsequently, both father and son were arrested.

Read Also
Nashik: Over 4 Lakh Farmers Await Rs 328 Crore Rain Damage Compensation Before Diwali
article-image

During investigations, a secret underground room was discovered in one of Londhe’s buildings, containing weapons and a luxurious bedroom. After the demolition of Londhe’s building, the authorities have now decided to issue notices to the nearby slum dwellers with unauthorised constructions in the same area, signalling that further action will soon follow.

FPJ Shorts
Supreme Court To Hear Pleas On Bihar Voter List Revision On November 4, Seeks Legal Aid For Excluded Voters
Supreme Court To Hear Pleas On Bihar Voter List Revision On November 4, Seeks Legal Aid For Excluded Voters
Food Delivery & Quick Commerce Firm Eternal Posts ₹65 Crore Consolidated Profit In Q2
Food Delivery & Quick Commerce Firm Eternal Posts ₹65 Crore Consolidated Profit In Q2
Mumbai Metro 2 & 7 Sees Highest Single-Day Ridership Ever: Over 3.44 Lakh Commuters Travelled On October 15
Mumbai Metro 2 & 7 Sees Highest Single-Day Ridership Ever: Over 3.44 Lakh Commuters Travelled On October 15
UPSC ESE Recruitment 2026: Registration Window Closes Today; Check Selection Process Here
UPSC ESE Recruitment 2026: Registration Window Closes Today; Check Selection Process Here

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Pune: Diwali Rush Causes Traffic Gridlock In Bohri Ali Market Area, Residents Urge Police Action

Pune: Diwali Rush Causes Traffic Gridlock In Bohri Ali Market Area, Residents Urge Police Action

On World Anaesthesia Day, Expert Says: 'Patients Carefully Choose Surgeons But Never Inquire About...

On World Anaesthesia Day, Expert Says: 'Patients Carefully Choose Surgeons But Never Inquire About...

Pune: Pet Shop Owner & Employees Booked Over Dog’s Death In Kalyani Nagar

Pune: Pet Shop Owner & Employees Booked Over Dog’s Death In Kalyani Nagar

Nashik Road Jail Inmates Seen Consuming Drugs, Filming Reels In Viral Videos

Nashik Road Jail Inmates Seen Consuming Drugs, Filming Reels In Viral Videos

Nashik: NMC Razes Unauthorised Building Of RPI Leader Prakash Londhe After Arrest In Satpur Firing...

Nashik: NMC Razes Unauthorised Building Of RPI Leader Prakash Londhe After Arrest In Satpur Firing...