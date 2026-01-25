 MSRTC To Suspend Drivers Found Drunk On Duty; Transport Minister Pratap Sarnaik Orders Strict Action
MSRTC To Suspend Drivers Found Drunk On Duty; Transport Minister Pratap Sarnaik Orders Strict Action

After empty liquor bottles were discovered during a surprise inspection at a Mumbai depot, MSRTC chairman Pratap Sarnaik announced immediate suspension for employees found reporting to duty under the influence of alcohol. Calling it a serious threat to passenger safety, he ordered mandatory online breathalyser tests and warned officials of action for negligence.

Sarah LoboUpdated: Sunday, January 25, 2026, 05:34 PM IST
article-image
Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation | X @msrtcofficial

Mumbai: The Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC) will immediately suspend any driver or staff member found consuming alcohol while on duty, Transport Minister and MSRTC Chairman Pratap Sarnaik has said, issuing strict instructions to officials.

The directions came after Sarnaik conducted a surprise inspection at a bus depot in Mumbai, where empty liquor bottles were found at multiple locations inside drivers’ rest rooms. The minister also observed signs indicating alcohol consumption by some employees, prompting him to strongly reprimand senior officials present at the site.

Terming the act extremely serious, Sarnaik said that reporting for duty under the influence of alcohol is not merely indiscipline but a grave offence that directly endangers passengers’ lives. “An intoxicated employee puts not only himself at risk but also compromises passenger safety and public trust,” he said, directing officials to take strict action against such staff.

The minister further warned that officers who fail to act against such misconduct would also be held accountable. He said negligence by security and vigilance officials often allows such incidents to go unchecked and instructed that departmental inquiries be initiated against erring officers.

As part of stricter monitoring, Sarnaik directed that all employees reporting for duty, especially drivers, must undergo mandatory online breathalyser tests. Any employee found intoxicated during testing will face immediate suspension. He also ordered the formation of an independent departmental inquiry committee to investigate the cases identified during the inspection and take action based on its findings.

During his visit, Sarnaik also reviewed cleanliness, passenger facilities and bus maintenance at the depot, instructing officials to remain alert and ensure improved safety and comfort for commuters.

