 Why Uddhav & Raj Thackeray Join Hands Ahead Of BMC Battle? Know the Real Story
e-Paper Get App
HomeFpj-shortsWhy Uddhav & Raj Thackeray Join Hands Ahead Of BMC Battle? Know the Real Story

Why Uddhav & Raj Thackeray Join Hands Ahead Of BMC Battle? Know the Real Story

Sanjay Raut revealed that Raj and Uddhav Thackeray united ahead of the BMC polls not out of political need but due to emotional ties and the larger goal of Maratha unity. The Shiv Sena (UBT) and MNS alliance secured 71 seats. Raut said Raj initiated talks and called it a historic, emotional decision.

Sarah LoboUpdated: Sunday, January 25, 2026, 04:11 PM IST
article-image
Uddhav Thackeray and MNS president Raj Thackeray | ANI

Mumbai: Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut has revealed details about how estranged cousins Raj Thackeray and Uddhav Thackeray decided to come together politically ahead of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) elections, saying the alliance was driven by emotional considerations and the larger cause of Maratha unity rather than political compulsions.

The Shiv Sena (UBT) and the Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) jointly contested the civic polls and secured a combined total of 71 seats in the BMC. While Shiv Sena (UBT) emerged stronger with 65 seats, the MNS won six.

Read Also
Shiv Sena UBT Chief Uddhav Thackeray Accuses Mahayuti Of 'Buying Votes' In Mumbai BMC Polls During...
article-image

Speaking about the alliance, Raut said the coming together of the two leaders was rooted in the issue of Maratha unity. He said discussions began in December, following which three meetings were held in Mumbai, Nashik and Thane to finalise the alliance.

“In Mumbai, the strength of the Shiv Sena was clearly visible, but that was not the case in Nashik and Thane. Despite this, both leaders felt it was important to come together,” Raut said.

FPJ Shorts
'Well Done': Bhumi Pednekar, Tahira Kashyap Support Mouni Roy After She Shows Middle Finger At Haryana Event Over Harassment By Elderly Men
'Well Done': Bhumi Pednekar, Tahira Kashyap Support Mouni Roy After She Shows Middle Finger At Haryana Event Over Harassment By Elderly Men
Tilak Varma's Dog Celebrates Birthday In Epic Moment As India Star Wins Over Internet With Viral Video
Tilak Varma's Dog Celebrates Birthday In Epic Moment As India Star Wins Over Internet With Viral Video
CID Takes Charge Of Patna NEET Aspirant Death Case; Probe Underway
CID Takes Charge Of Patna NEET Aspirant Death Case; Probe Underway
Pakistan Faces Deep Investment Crisis, High Costs & Policy Uncertainty Drive Investors Away
Pakistan Faces Deep Investment Crisis, High Costs & Policy Uncertainty Drive Investors Away

Clarifying his role, Raut said he did not bring the two leaders together but shared a close personal bond with both. “I have an affectionate and emotional relationship with both Raj Thackeray and Uddhav Thackeray. They decided on their own to come together. It was an emotional decision,” he said.

Raut added that both leaders were deeply affected by past political developments and felt that unity within the Thackeray family was necessary. He said Raj Thackeray had taken the initiative and recalled Raj’s earlier statement expressing readiness to “take two steps back” for the larger interest of Maharashtra and the Maratha people.

Read Also
Shiv Sena (UBT) Chief Uddhav & Raj Thackeray To Address Cadres Together At Bal Thackeray Birth...
article-image

“At that time, we felt these were positive signs. If Maratha people do not come together now, they will not forgive us,” Raut said, adding that the alliance reflects a broader resolve to prioritise Maratha interests.

Addressing concerns about ideological differences, Raut said both parties share similar ideological roots and that this was not an obstacle. “If the ideology is the same, there is no reason why the two parties should not come together,” he said.

Raut also dismissed speculation of external influence behind the alliance, stating that Raj Thackeray formed his own party and never attempted to break another. He added that the political understanding between the two parties is progressing smoothly, with both maintaining their independent identities while working together on shared objectives.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

'Well Done': Bhumi Pednekar, Tahira Kashyap Support Mouni Roy After She Shows Middle Finger At...
'Well Done': Bhumi Pednekar, Tahira Kashyap Support Mouni Roy After She Shows Middle Finger At...
Tilak Varma's Dog Celebrates Birthday In Epic Moment As India Star Wins Over Internet With Viral...
Tilak Varma's Dog Celebrates Birthday In Epic Moment As India Star Wins Over Internet With Viral...
CID Takes Charge Of Patna NEET Aspirant Death Case; Probe Underway
CID Takes Charge Of Patna NEET Aspirant Death Case; Probe Underway
Pakistan Faces Deep Investment Crisis, High Costs & Policy Uncertainty Drive Investors Away
Pakistan Faces Deep Investment Crisis, High Costs & Policy Uncertainty Drive Investors Away
Thalapathy Vijay Unveils Whistle As TVK Party Symbol In Tamil Nadu Amid Jana Nayagan Censor Row-...
Thalapathy Vijay Unveils Whistle As TVK Party Symbol In Tamil Nadu Amid Jana Nayagan Censor Row-...