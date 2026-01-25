Why Uddhav & Raj Thackeray Join Hands Ahead Of BMC Battle? Know the Real Story

Uddhav Thackeray and MNS president Raj Thackeray | ANI

Mumbai: Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut has revealed details about how estranged cousins Raj Thackeray and Uddhav Thackeray decided to come together politically ahead of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) elections, saying the alliance was driven by emotional considerations and the larger cause of Maratha unity rather than political compulsions.

The Shiv Sena (UBT) and the Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) jointly contested the civic polls and secured a combined total of 71 seats in the BMC. While Shiv Sena (UBT) emerged stronger with 65 seats, the MNS won six.

Speaking about the alliance, Raut said the coming together of the two leaders was rooted in the issue of Maratha unity. He said discussions began in December, following which three meetings were held in Mumbai, Nashik and Thane to finalise the alliance.

“In Mumbai, the strength of the Shiv Sena was clearly visible, but that was not the case in Nashik and Thane. Despite this, both leaders felt it was important to come together,” Raut said.

Clarifying his role, Raut said he did not bring the two leaders together but shared a close personal bond with both. “I have an affectionate and emotional relationship with both Raj Thackeray and Uddhav Thackeray. They decided on their own to come together. It was an emotional decision,” he said.

Raut added that both leaders were deeply affected by past political developments and felt that unity within the Thackeray family was necessary. He said Raj Thackeray had taken the initiative and recalled Raj’s earlier statement expressing readiness to “take two steps back” for the larger interest of Maharashtra and the Maratha people.

“At that time, we felt these were positive signs. If Maratha people do not come together now, they will not forgive us,” Raut said, adding that the alliance reflects a broader resolve to prioritise Maratha interests.

Addressing concerns about ideological differences, Raut said both parties share similar ideological roots and that this was not an obstacle. “If the ideology is the same, there is no reason why the two parties should not come together,” he said.

Raut also dismissed speculation of external influence behind the alliance, stating that Raj Thackeray formed his own party and never attempted to break another. He added that the political understanding between the two parties is progressing smoothly, with both maintaining their independent identities while working together on shared objectives.

