Shiv Sena (UBT) Chief Uddhav & Raj Thackeray To Address Cadres Together At Bal Thackeray Birth Centenary Event

Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray and MNS president Raj Thackeray will jointly address party workers in Mumbai on Friday to mark Bal Thackeray’s 100th birth anniversary. The cousins are appearing together for the first time after contesting the BMC elections as allies, where their combine put up a fight but lost to the BJP–Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena alliance.

PTIUpdated: Thursday, January 22, 2026, 05:39 PM IST
Thackeray Brothers hold a BMC Election Campaign Rally | File Image - ANI

Mumbai: Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray and MNS president Raj Thackeray will together address workers of the two parties on Friday to mark Sena patriarch Bal Thackeray's 100th birth anniversary.

The two cousins would be coming together for the first time after jointly contesting the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) elections.

The event will be held at Shanmukhanand Hall in Sion in central Mumbai, functionaries of both the parties confirmed.

The alliance of the Sena (UBT) and Raj Thackeray's Maharashtra Navnirman Sena put up a strong fight in the January 15 BMC elections, but could not stop the BJP-Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena alliance from winning control of the country's richest civic body.

While Shiv Sena (UBT) won 65 seat, the MNS bagged six. A wrinkle seemed to have appeared in their solidarity on Thursday as MNS corporators in Kalyan Dombivli municipal corporation extended support to the Shinde-led Shiv Sena.

Workers of the two parties as well as the Shinde-led Shiv Sena are also expected to throng Bal Thackeray's memorial in Dadar on Friday.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)

