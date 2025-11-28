 Kanchi Sankaracharya Vijayendra Saraswati Performs Maha Kumbhabhishekam In Navi Mumbai
Kanchi Sankaracharya Vijayendra Saraswati Performs Maha Kumbhabhishekam In Navi Mumbai

The five-day religious function leading to the kumbhabhishekam involved different types of pujas and homas. Vedic scholars from all over the country participated in the vedic rituals, said V Shankar, temple trustee.

FPJ News ServiceUpdated: Friday, November 28, 2025, 12:39 AM IST
Kanchi Sankaracharya Vijayendra Saraswati Performs Maha Kumbhabhishekam In Navi Mumbai

Mumbai: Sankaracharya Vijayendra Saraswati Swamigal, who is visiting Mumbai for the the first time after he became the peethadhipathi of the Kanchi Kamakoti Peetham, performed the third maha kumbhabhishekam of the Lord Anjaneya (Hanuman) idol at the South Indian Education Society's (SIES) Nerul, Navi Mumbai, campus on Thursday.

The ceremony was held under the guidance of the Sankaracharya, amidst the reverberating sounds of the nadaswaram and thavil and melodious vedic chanting by priests. This was the third maha kumbhabhishekam of the 33-feet tall idol which was consecrated in January 2000 by the late Sankaracharya Sri Jayendra Saraswathi alongwith Sri Sankara Vijayendra Saraswathi. The kumbhabhishekam and other rituals are performed periodically to rejuvenate the idol. Also called 'Jeernodhara Ashta Bandhana Maha Kumbabishekam', it is a Hindu ritual performed once in 12 years according to the shastras to remove all that is inauspicious and increase prosperity and peace in the country.

The five-day religious function leading to the kumbhabhishekam involved different types of pujas and homas. Vedic scholars from all over the country participated in the vedic rituals, said V Shankar, temple trustee.

The kumbhabhishekam was also performed for idols of Sri Rama and his consorts; Ganapathi and Adi Shankara idols. The event coincides with the silver jubilee of the temples, added. Shankar. Nearly 1500 students also participated and chanted Hanuman Chalisa in front of the Hanuman idol.

The Sankaracharya of Kanchi is visiting the city after a gap of 25 years. The idol, believed to be the tallest Hanuman idol in the country, was made out of single granite stone specially selected from a place near Chennai. It was consecrated by the earlier Kanchi Seer late Sri Jayendra Saraswati on February 9, 2000.

The Kanchi seer will also be visiting the Chembur Murugan temple in Chedda Nagar on November 29. Here he will be offering Gold idols of a snake, spear and peacock donated by a donor. The seer will be stationed at the Sri Sankara Matham Matunga on November 28 and 29 and will visit Mahalaxmi and Siddhivinayak temples. He will be attending the Guru Vandana Samaroh hosted by several religious, cultural, social and educational institutions on November 29 evening at the Sri Shanmukhananda Sabha and will leave for Pune on November 30.

