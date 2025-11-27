 Navi Mumbai News: CIDCO Demolishes Illegal Sheds And Encroachments Around Sanpada & Juinagar Railway Stations
Navi Mumbai News: CIDCO Demolishes Illegal Sheds And Encroachments Around Sanpada & Juinagar Railway Stations

CIDCO on Thursday carried out a major anti-encroachment drive in Sanpada and Juinagar, demolishing unauthorized sheds and removing extended spaces illegally occupied by stall owners around railway stations.

Raina AssainarUpdated: Thursday, November 27, 2025, 09:59 PM IST
article-image
CIDCO demolished unauthorized sheds and seized illegally extended stall structures during an anti-encroachment drive in Sanpada and Juinagar | File Photo

Navi Mumbai, Nov 27: CIDCO on Thursday carried out a major anti-encroachment drive in Sanpada and Juinagar, demolishing unauthorized sheds and removing extended spaces illegally occupied by stall owners around railway stations.

During the operation in Sanpada’s Sector 24, officials cleared two temporary bamboo sheds and one tin-sheet shed spread across roughly 400 sq. m. on Plot Nos. 61 and 62.

At Juinagar railway station, encroachments created by food stall operators and specially-abled stall holders beyond their allotted space were removed, and items including a steel table, two sugarcane-juice machines, a lemon-juice tray and materials kept on extended areas of five stalls were seized.

Encroachments Removed at Juinagar Railway Station

Around Sanpada railway station, authorities also confiscated five steel counters, a steel table, a mobile-repair counter, a soldering machine and a scrap counter. One permanent kitchen, three basins, two permanent walls and 10 bamboo-tarpaulin sheds were demolished. All seized material — enough to fill two trucks — was shifted to the CIDCO warehouse.

CIDCO Says Encroachments Violated Policy

Officials said the action was taken because the encroachments violated CIDCO’s policies and had been set up without any formal permission. "Public land cannot be misused for private and clearing such encroachment is essential," a CIDCO officer said.

Operation Conducted With Multi-Agency Support

The drive was carried out under the supervision of the Chief Vigilance Officer and Chief Controller (Unauthorized Constructions), with support from CIDCO’s encroachment team, local police, CIDCO security personnel, Maharashtra Security Force staff, Mahavitaran staff, and labourers using one JCB, three jeeps, one tempo traveller and two tempos.

