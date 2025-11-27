Uddhav–Raj Thackeray Meeting Fuels Speculation Of Possible Alliance Ahead Of Maharashtra Civic Polls | FPJ Image

Mumbai: In a significant political development ahead of the upcoming local body elections in Maharashtra, Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray met Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) president Raj Thackeray at the latter’s residence in Dadar on Thursday. The meeting lasted nearly 90 minutes and is believed to have included discussions on alleged irregularities in the draft voters list and a possible seat-sharing arrangement for municipal corporation elections.

The meeting has once again intensified speculation about a political realignment, particularly in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR), as both parties hold considerable influence in key urban pockets. While no formal alliance has been announced, multiple political indications suggest the cousins may join forces for the upcoming Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) elections and other civic bodies in Pune, Mumbai, and Nashik.

According to a Shiv Sena (UBT) insider, the leaders also discussed internal resistance from within the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA), particularly from the Congress, regarding the inclusion of the MNS in the alliance. Shiv Sena (UBT) is currently part of the MVA along with the Nationalist Congress Party (SP faction) and Congress.

Despite not officially joining the MVA, the MNS has recently aligned with Opposition parties on select issues, including allegations that thousands of fake names have been added to voter rolls. Earlier this week, both Uddhav and Raj jointly approached the State Election Commission seeking an extension to submit objections on the draft voter list.

Meanwhile, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) dismissed the meeting, claiming Uddhav Thackeray sought political support due to declining party strength. BJP leaders described the development as a “survival move.”

Maharashtra is currently in the middle of a multi-phase election cycle. Polls for 246 municipal councils and 42 nagar panchayats are scheduled for December 2. Elections for 336 Panchayat Samitis, 32 Zilla Parishads and 29 municipal corporations — including the high-stakes BMC — will follow, with the entire process expected to conclude by January 31.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/