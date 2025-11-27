 Mumbai News: CSMIA Airport Orchestrates Biennial Full Scale Emergency Exercise To Check Crisis Response Capabilities
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiMumbai News: CSMIA Airport Orchestrates Biennial Full Scale Emergency Exercise To Check Crisis Response Capabilities

Mumbai News: CSMIA Airport Orchestrates Biennial Full Scale Emergency Exercise To Check Crisis Response Capabilities

Mumbai’s Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (CSMIA) orchestrated a meticulously planned full-scale emergency exercise (FSEE) on Thursday to fortify its crisis response capabilities. The mock exercise was conducted by simulating an aircraft overshooting the runway and catching fire.

Dhairya GajaraUpdated: Thursday, November 27, 2025, 10:06 PM IST
article-image
CSMIA conducted a full scale emergency exercise simulating an aircraft overshoot and fire to strengthen multi-agency crisis response | X - @CSMIA_Official

Mumbai, Nov 27: Mumbai’s Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (CSMIA) orchestrated a meticulously planned full-scale emergency exercise (FSEE) on Thursday to fortify its crisis response capabilities. The mock exercise was conducted by simulating an aircraft overshooting the runway and catching fire.

Mock Drill Simulated Aircraft Overshoot and Fire

The FSEE is a biennial exercise, previously conducted in 2023 and 2021, and tests the resilience of participating agencies. It is a practice drill that allows stakeholders to understand and evaluate their preparedness while maintaining operational continuity.

Multiple Agencies Participated in Emergency Simulation

FPJ Shorts
Navi Mumbai News: CIDCO Demolishes Illegal Sheds And Encroachments Around Sanpada & Juinagar Railway Stations
Navi Mumbai News: CIDCO Demolishes Illegal Sheds And Encroachments Around Sanpada & Juinagar Railway Stations
Dispute Erupts Among Bombay Parsi Punchayet Trustees Over Charity Flat Allotment
Dispute Erupts Among Bombay Parsi Punchayet Trustees Over Charity Flat Allotment
Fact Check: 'Pakistani Propaganda' Accounts Share AI VIDEO Of Chief Of Army Staff General Upendra Dwivedi Claiming Custodial Death Of Sonam Wangchuk; PIB Debunks Fake News
Fact Check: 'Pakistani Propaganda' Accounts Share AI VIDEO Of Chief Of Army Staff General Upendra Dwivedi Claiming Custodial Death Of Sonam Wangchuk; PIB Debunks Fake News
45,000 Duplicate Voter Entries In Navi Mumbai, Says MNS; Party Flags Massive Discrepancies In Draft Rolls
45,000 Duplicate Voter Entries In Navi Mumbai, Says MNS; Party Flags Massive Discrepancies In Draft Rolls

The activity involved a host of stakeholders from different departments such as air traffic control (ATC), Indian Air Force (IAF), immigration, customs, Airport Health Organisation, Central Industrial Security Force (CISF), ground handling agencies, Mumbai Police, Traffic Police, Mumbai Fire Brigade, civil defence, State Disaster Management Authority (SDMA), National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation’s Disaster Management Cell, airline operator’s committee (AOC), hospitals, ambulance services, and hotels in the airport vicinity.

Also Watch:

Read Also
Mumbai News: CSMIA Airport Records Highest-Ever Air Traffic Movement With 1,036 Flights Operated On...
article-image

CSMIA Says Drills Reinforce Passenger Safety Standards

“Beyond compliance with global aviation regulations, these drills serve as a testament to CSMIA's commitment to passenger safety, continuously refining protocols, and upholding the highest standards in crisis management,” said a spokesperson from the airport operator Mumbai International Airport Ltd.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Navi Mumbai News: CIDCO Demolishes Illegal Sheds And Encroachments Around Sanpada & Juinagar Railway...

Navi Mumbai News: CIDCO Demolishes Illegal Sheds And Encroachments Around Sanpada & Juinagar Railway...

Dispute Erupts Among Bombay Parsi Punchayet Trustees Over Charity Flat Allotment

Dispute Erupts Among Bombay Parsi Punchayet Trustees Over Charity Flat Allotment

45,000 Duplicate Voter Entries In Navi Mumbai, Says MNS; Party Flags Massive Discrepancies In Draft...

45,000 Duplicate Voter Entries In Navi Mumbai, Says MNS; Party Flags Massive Discrepancies In Draft...

Frequent Minor Quakes Severely Damage Homes In Palghar, Study Warns Of High Risk To Tribal...

Frequent Minor Quakes Severely Damage Homes In Palghar, Study Warns Of High Risk To Tribal...

ED Raids 21 Locations In Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata In Multi-Crore Aarudhra Gold Ponzi Case

ED Raids 21 Locations In Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata In Multi-Crore Aarudhra Gold Ponzi Case