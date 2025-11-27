Mumbai News: CSMIA Airport Orchestrates Biennial Full Scale Emergency Exercise To Check Crisis Response Capabilities

CSMIA conducted a full scale emergency exercise simulating an aircraft overshoot and fire to strengthen multi-agency crisis response | X - @CSMIA_Official

Mumbai, Nov 27: Mumbai’s Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (CSMIA) orchestrated a meticulously planned full-scale emergency exercise (FSEE) on Thursday to fortify its crisis response capabilities. The mock exercise was conducted by simulating an aircraft overshooting the runway and catching fire.

Mock Drill Simulated Aircraft Overshoot and Fire

The FSEE is a biennial exercise, previously conducted in 2023 and 2021, and tests the resilience of participating agencies. It is a practice drill that allows stakeholders to understand and evaluate their preparedness while maintaining operational continuity.

Multiple Agencies Participated in Emergency Simulation

The activity involved a host of stakeholders from different departments such as air traffic control (ATC), Indian Air Force (IAF), immigration, customs, Airport Health Organisation, Central Industrial Security Force (CISF), ground handling agencies, Mumbai Police, Traffic Police, Mumbai Fire Brigade, civil defence, State Disaster Management Authority (SDMA), National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation’s Disaster Management Cell, airline operator’s committee (AOC), hospitals, ambulance services, and hotels in the airport vicinity.

CSMIA Says Drills Reinforce Passenger Safety Standards

“Beyond compliance with global aviation regulations, these drills serve as a testament to CSMIA's commitment to passenger safety, continuously refining protocols, and upholding the highest standards in crisis management,” said a spokesperson from the airport operator Mumbai International Airport Ltd.

