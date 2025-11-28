 Mumbai News: BMC’s Amar Mahal Pipeline Work To Hit Water Supply Across 11 Wards From December 1–2; Check Affected Areas
The BMC has undertaken work on Mumbai (3) — work has been scheduled to connect a 2,500 mm diameter water pipeline to the Amar Mahal underground tunnel shafts (1 and 2). As part of this operation, water supply in 11 administrative wards will be affected from 10 a.m. on December 1 to 4 p.m. on December 2.

BMC will connect a 2,500 mm pipeline to the Amar Mahal tunnel shafts, affecting water supply in 11 city wards | Representational Image

Mumbai, Nov 27: The BMC has undertaken work on Mumbai (3) — work has been scheduled to connect a 2,500 mm diameter water pipeline to the Amar Mahal underground tunnel shafts (1 and 2).

As part of this operation, water supply in 11 administrative wards will be affected from 10 a.m. on December 1 to 4 p.m. on December 2. During this period, some areas will experience water with low pressure, while others may face a complete suspension of supply.

Pipeline Connection Work at Chedda Nagar Junction

The project involves connecting a 2,500 mm diameter pipeline to the 3,000 mm main water pipeline at Chedda Nagar Junction in Ghatkopar (East), linking it to the Amar Mahal tunnel shaft.

Water supply will be affected in the following zones: A (Colaba, Churchgate), B (Dongri), C (Marine Lines), E (Byculla), F South (Parel), F North (Wadala, Sion), M East (Mankhurd, Deonar), M West (Chembur), L (Kurla), S (Bhandup), and N (Ghatkopar area).

The BMC has urged residents to plan ahead and conserve water during this period to minimise inconvenience.

