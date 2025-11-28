Mumbai News: Adani-Led SPV Becomes Lowest Bidder For ₹1,700 Crore Mithi River Rejuvenation Project Package 3

Adani-led SPV selected as lowest bidder for the Rs1,700 crore Mithi River Rejuvenation Project (Package 3), pending approval | X @fpjindia

Mumbai, Nov 27: As part of the final phases of the Mithi River Rejuvenation Project, Package 3 has seen Adani Transport, in collaboration with Ashoka Buildcon and Akshaya Construction through a Special Purpose Vehicle (SPV), emerge as the lowest bidder for Rs 1,700 crore. The project proposal is now awaiting administrative approval. The work on the project is expected to accelerate in 2026.

Bid Negotiated Down From 7.7% to 7.1% Above BMC Estimate

A senior civic official said, “The SPV had initially quoted 7.7% above the BMC’s estimated cost, which the civic authorities negotiated down to 7.1%.” Other major contenders in the bidding process included Afcons and Hindustan Construction Company Limited (HCC).

Covering the stretch between the CST bridge at Kurla and Mahim, where the Mithi meets the Arabian Sea, the project focuses on essential flood-mitigation works.

These include installing gate-pump assemblies at 18 outfalls, constructing a major sewerage pumping station — likely at Machhimar Colony near Mahim — and creating a dry-weather flow interceptor to divert sewage to the Dharavi treatment plant. The scope also involves constructing sewer lines, service roads, and retaining walls.

Project to Install Gate-Pump Systems, Sewer Lines and Flood Infrastructure

A civic official explained, “The project involves installing gate-pump assemblies at several river outfalls to ensure that, during heavy rainfall, excess water can be pumped out and released into the sea.”

The project is a design-build-operate scheme, so the contractor will be responsible for operating and maintaining the system for 10 years after construction is completed.

The initially planned 8,850-meter-long promenade and beautification works have been removed from this phase and the number of floodgates reduced from 25 to 18, bringing the estimated cost down from Rs 2,394 crore to Rs 1,700 crore.

