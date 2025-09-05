Mumbai News: BMC Reissues Scaled-Down Tender For Mithi River Rejuvenation Package 3, Drops Promenade Plan

BMC scales down Mithi River Rejuvenation Package 3, drops promenade and reduces floodgates to cut costs | Representation Image

Mumbai: Following a lack of bidder interest and an inflated budget, the BMC has reissued the tender for package 3 of the Mithi River Rejuvenation Project, nearly six months later- but only after scaling down the scope of work.

In the revised tender, key components like the 8,850-meter-long promenade and beautification works have been dropped, and the number of floodgates has been reduced from 25 to 18. As a result, the estimated cost has dropped from Rs 2,394 crore to Rs 1,700 crore.

Earlier Tenders Cancelled Over Rehabilitation and Cost Concerns

The package 3 tender was first cancelled in March 2023 due to rehabilitation concerns. A revised version also failed due to lack of bidder interest. Despite floating a fresh tender in March 2025 after appointing a consultant and securing approval, there was still no response.

Following severe waterlogging in Kurla, Sion, and Chunabhatti that disrupted Central Railway services on August 18, this year, the BMC has now expedited the project to provide relief to these areas, excluding certain works that continue to delay progress.

Flood Control Works Prioritised, Promenade Dropped

"A fresh tender has been issued for flood control between CST bridge and Mahim Creek, but plans for a 9–12m-wide promenade with a cycle track and walkway have been dropped. Floodgates and mini pumping stations have been reduced from 25 to 18, helping prevent high tide water from entering the city. Pumps will discharge stormwater into the river. The five-year project now costs Rs 600 to Rs 700 crore less. The decision on the promoneade has been currently dropped," said a senior civic official.

Progress on Other Phases of the Project

Under Package 1, an 8 Million Litres per day sewage treatment plant from Filter Pada to Powai, costing Rs 133 crore, has been completed. Phase 2, involving a retaining wall, service road, interceptor, and sewer line from WSP Compound, Powai to CST Road, Kurla, is 60% complete and expected to finish by March 2026.

In Phase 4, around 90% of the tunnel work from Bapat Nalla to Safed Pool Nalla to the Dharavi Waste Water Treatment Facility is set to be completed by December.