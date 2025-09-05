Mumbai News: Iconic Chowpatty Restaurant New Yorker To Shut Doors On September 11 After 45 Years, Hints At Relocation

Iconic Chowpatty Restaurant New Yorker | Photo Credits: Vijay Gohil

Mumbai: On a rainy Thursday, food lovers were shocked when an insta post from Ranbir Batra, owner of New Yorker, the iconic Tex-Mex-Italian-Indian vegetarian restaurant at Chowpatty seaface founded by his father Tony Brar, announced that the place was downing shutters on September 11. It was a kind of 9/11 moment for the foodies.

Closure Announcement on Social Media

The message came like a bolt from the blue. No reasons were given for the sudden decision. Efforts to reach out to Ranbir were in vain.

Ever since this dining place with its cool interiors opened 45 years ago, two generations of Mumbaikars had enjoyed its delectable fare. If the oldies preferred to go to Cream Centre next door for its outsized baturas and chhole, the younger generation headed for New Yorker.

Iconic Chowpatty Restaurant New Yorker | Photo Credits: Vijay Gohil

Neighbourhood Favourites and Legacy

In fact, taking your girlfriend to NY was an in thing in the '80s. It was ideally sandwiched between Cafe Ideal, where you can sip your chilled lager as you watched the sunset through its glass windows, and Cream Centre which continues to be a favourite with the aunties and uncles.

Emotional Goodbye Post

In his post Ranbir said, "There is sadness as this restaurant opened a few years before I was born, close to 45 years ago.....It is due to some unforeseen and unfortunate circumstances that we have to shut our doors...but we pray this is not the end. We hope to continue to serve you some of our most popular dishes via a delivery model soon enough and then the door will always be open for New Yorker to come back in a new way. For now though, we say goodbye to this location."

Possibility of Relocation

The post hints that NY may relocate to another location. There is speculation that the building may be going in for redevelopment and that is the reason for NY's closure.

Signature Dishes Remembered

NY was justly famous for its Mexican tomato soup, Feta cheese salad, Smoky chipotle hummus, Nachos, Mexican galouti tikkis, Paneer quesadilla, Bean and cheese enchiladas, Burrito bowl, Blue Tribe Veg Sausage pizza, Pesto Genovese, Good ol' Arrabiatta, Mucho grande pizza, burger, hot dog et al. which could be downed with Oreo thickshake, cranberry mojito or Lemon masala jeera soda.

The dessert section boasted Mexican churros, Molten choco lava cake, triple hot fudge nut sundae etc and guaranteed to make you stay away from your weighing scales.