 Mumbai News: Metropolitan Magistrate Court Orders Probe Into IRS Officer Sameer Wankhede’s Defamation Complaint Against Model Namrata Shroff
The metropolitan Magistrate court, Andheri, has asked the Amboli police to probe the allegations made by an Indian Revenue Service (IRS) officer, Sameer Wankhede, against model Namrata Shroff. He has claimed that Shroff posted defamatory content on social media against him with regard to the probe into a drug trafficking racket that surfaced after the death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput.

Charul Shah JoshiUpdated: Friday, September 05, 2025, 05:26 AM IST
Indian Revenue Service (IRS) officer, Sameer Wankhede | X/Sameer Wankhede

Mumbai: The metropolitan Magistrate court, Andheri, has asked the Amboli police to probe the allegations made by an Indian Revenue Service (IRS) officer, Sameer Wankhede, against model Namrata Shroff.

Defamatory Posts Alleged

He has claimed that Shroff posted defamatory content on social media against him with regard to the probe into a drug trafficking racket that surfaced after the death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput.

Criminal Defamation Case Filed

Wankhede had filed a criminal defamation case earlier this year, against Shroff, claiming that she posted several messages from fake account, which had caused ‘irreparable damage to his reputation’.

Posts Linked to High-Profile Cases

Wankhede, in his complaint, filed through advocate Malika Shirzade, said that Shroff’s posts are primarily related to high-profile cases handled by Wankhede as zonal director of the Narcotics Control Bureau.

Complaint Alleges Mala Fide Intent

The complaint alleged that the posts were made with ‘mala fide intent’ to harm his reputation and professional standing without any locus in the cases.

Fake Accounts Claimed to be Traced

He claimed that several fake accounts were created on the microblogging site under a different username after the death of actor Rajput. He claimed that after researching on all the posts internally, it was discovered that the fake account was run by Shroff. He claimed that there is sufficient evidence to place it on record.

Action Sought Under BNS

Wankhede has sought action against Shroff under section 356 (criminal defamation) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). The court has, after receipt of his complaint, directed the Amboli police to submit the report by November 30. Only after the report, the court will take further action on the complaint.

