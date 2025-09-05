Mumbai News: BMC Receives 410 Applications On Final Day Of Electoral Ward Demarcation Process

BMC receives 410 applications on ward boundary demarcation ahead of civic elections | File Photo

Mumbai: On the final day for submitting suggestions and objections regarding the demarcation of 227 electoral wards, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) reportedly received 410 applications on Thursday. In comparison, the BMC had received 631 applications during the same process ahead of the 2017 civic elections.

Draft Ward Boundaries Published

As per the schedule set by the state government, the BMC published the draft of electoral ward boundaries and invited suggestions and objections from August 22 to September 4.

This year, the number of electoral wards remains unchanged at 227, the same as in 2017. A senior civic official said that 410 applications were received by Thursday evening; however, the data is yet to be categorised or analysed.

Process of Demarcation Explained

Ward boundary demarcation is the process by which the civic administration reviews and revises municipal ward limits ahead of elections, taking into account demographic changes and infrastructure developments such as new roads and bridges. After publishing the provisional ward boundaries, the BMC invites public suggestions and objections, followed by a public hearing.

Final List by October

"After the suggestions and objections are concluded, the final list will be published by the first week of October. Once the ward demarcation is finalised, the process for ward reservation will begin,” an official said. The last BMC elections were held in February 2017. The term of the corporators ended in 2022 and since then the BMC is on administrative rule.