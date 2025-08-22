 BMC Calls For Citizens Suggestions/Objections On Ward Boundaries Ahead Of Elections
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiBMC Calls For Citizens Suggestions/Objections On Ward Boundaries Ahead Of Elections

BMC Calls For Citizens Suggestions/Objections On Ward Boundaries Ahead Of Elections

The draft of the ward boundaries for the upcoming civic elections was submitted to the state urban development department (UDD) on August 5. The UDD cleared the draft and sent to SEC last week.

Devashri BhujbalUpdated: Friday, August 22, 2025, 11:21 PM IST
article-image
BMC | File Photo

Mumbai: The BMC has called for the citizens suggestions and objections on demarcation of 227 electoral wards from Tomorrow (Saturday, August 23). As per the schedule set by the state government, the BMC was supposed to publish the draft of electoral ward boundaries and call for suggestions and objections from August 22 to September 4. However, the BMC got the approval of the draft from state election commission (SEC) on Friday night.

The draft of the ward boundaries for the upcoming civic elections was submitted to the state urban development department (UDD) on August 5. The UDD cleared the draft and sent to SEC last week.

"It will be informed to the citizens via newspapers, BMC's official social media handles and other platforms once the draft is published and how they can submit their suggestions and objections are called," said senior officials.

The BMC also published the locations where citizens can submit their suggestions and objections, which is the office of assistant assessor and collector in every ward. They can also submit in the election office on the third floor in the BMC headquarters.

FPJ Shorts
Mumbai News: Businessman, Firms Duped Of ₹1.93 Crore In Ghatkopar; Two Accused Booked
Mumbai News: Businessman, Firms Duped Of ₹1.93 Crore In Ghatkopar; Two Accused Booked
Mumbai News: Traditional Games Revived At Olympic Veer Khashaba Jadhav Paramparik Krida Mahakumbha
Mumbai News: Traditional Games Revived At Olympic Veer Khashaba Jadhav Paramparik Krida Mahakumbha
Mumbai Local Train Update: CR To Operate Mega Block On August 24; Check Affected Services On Main & Trans-Harbour Lines
Mumbai Local Train Update: CR To Operate Mega Block On August 24; Check Affected Services On Main & Trans-Harbour Lines
Indian Railways To Run Record 380 Ganpati Special Train Trips In 2025
Indian Railways To Run Record 380 Ganpati Special Train Trips In 2025

For the first time, the UDD has been included in ward delimitation process for the local bodies elections in the state. It is said that it will favour the parties in power. Calling citizens suggestions/objections is the third step in the nine step process of finalising ward delimitation. After September 4, hearing will be held by the state-appointed officer on the suggestions/objections recieved.

Read Also
Mumbai: BMC Elections Likely Between October And December, Says CM Devendra Fadnavis
article-image

The final electoral ward boundaries for the upcoming civic elections will be notified by October 3 -6. The polls are expected to be held in November end (post Diwali).

Af the order by the Supreme Court, the number of electoral wards in Mumbai remained as it was in last civic elections. However, minor changes in the ward boundaries are expected due to infrastructural developments in the last eight years.

The last BMC elections were held in February 2017. The term of the corporators ended in 2022 and since then the BMC is on administrative rule.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Mumbai News: EOW Books Two For ₹28 Crore Investment Fraud, Duped Businessman With Illegal Flats

Mumbai News: EOW Books Two For ₹28 Crore Investment Fraud, Duped Businessman With Illegal Flats

Mumbai News: Businessman, Firms Duped Of ₹1.93 Crore In Ghatkopar; Two Accused Booked

Mumbai News: Businessman, Firms Duped Of ₹1.93 Crore In Ghatkopar; Two Accused Booked

Mumbai News: Traditional Games Revived At Olympic Veer Khashaba Jadhav Paramparik Krida Mahakumbha

Mumbai News: Traditional Games Revived At Olympic Veer Khashaba Jadhav Paramparik Krida Mahakumbha

Mumbai Local Train Update: CR To Operate Mega Block On August 24; Check Affected Services On Main &...

Mumbai Local Train Update: CR To Operate Mega Block On August 24; Check Affected Services On Main &...

Indian Railways To Run Record 380 Ganpati Special Train Trips In 2025

Indian Railways To Run Record 380 Ganpati Special Train Trips In 2025