BMC Calls For Citizens Suggestions/Objections On Ward Boundaries Ahead Of Elections

BMC | File Photo

Mumbai: The BMC has called for the citizens suggestions and objections on demarcation of 227 electoral wards from Tomorrow (Saturday, August 23). As per the schedule set by the state government, the BMC was supposed to publish the draft of electoral ward boundaries and call for suggestions and objections from August 22 to September 4. However, the BMC got the approval of the draft from state election commission (SEC) on Friday night.

The draft of the ward boundaries for the upcoming civic elections was submitted to the state urban development department (UDD) on August 5. The UDD cleared the draft and sent to SEC last week.

"It will be informed to the citizens via newspapers, BMC's official social media handles and other platforms once the draft is published and how they can submit their suggestions and objections are called," said senior officials.

The BMC also published the locations where citizens can submit their suggestions and objections, which is the office of assistant assessor and collector in every ward. They can also submit in the election office on the third floor in the BMC headquarters.

For the first time, the UDD has been included in ward delimitation process for the local bodies elections in the state. It is said that it will favour the parties in power. Calling citizens suggestions/objections is the third step in the nine step process of finalising ward delimitation. After September 4, hearing will be held by the state-appointed officer on the suggestions/objections recieved.

The final electoral ward boundaries for the upcoming civic elections will be notified by October 3 -6. The polls are expected to be held in November end (post Diwali).

Af the order by the Supreme Court, the number of electoral wards in Mumbai remained as it was in last civic elections. However, minor changes in the ward boundaries are expected due to infrastructural developments in the last eight years.

The last BMC elections were held in February 2017. The term of the corporators ended in 2022 and since then the BMC is on administrative rule.