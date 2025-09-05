Mumbai Weather Update: Heavy Rains To Lash City Today, IMD Issues Yellow Alert For Sept 5-6

Representational Image |

Mumbai: Mumbaikars woke up on Friday to a grey sky and yet another spell of rain-soaked morning showers, as the monsoon continued its firm grip over the city. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued a yellow alert for Mumbai, warning of heavy rainfall through the day on September 5 and 6. The prediction has kept civic authorities and residents on watch, with the city bracing for another round of waterlogging and traffic snarls.

Weather Forecast For City

According to the IMD’s forecast, the next 48 hours are expected to bring intermittent spells of heavy rain across Mumbai and its suburbs. Friday and Saturday will see generally cloudy skies with intense downpours, accompanied by humid and sticky weather. Daytime temperatures are likely to hover between 30–31 degrees Celsius, while the minimum will remain close to 24 degrees, offering little comfort to residents battling the damp conditions.

Rain Intensity To Decline Next Week

The rains, however, are not expected to last with the same intensity throughout the coming week. From September 7, Mumbai may finally witness a gradual dip in rainfall activity. The IMD has forecast moderate showers on Sunday and Monday, which will bring some relief to commuters. By September 9 and 10, the city is likely to experience light rainfall, and no weather warnings have been issued for these days, hinting at a much-needed break from the heavy monsoon spell.

Meanwhile, across Maharashtra, the weather department predicted varying rainfall intensity. On September 5, the monsoon remains active over the state. Light to moderate rain is expected in several districts, while central Maharashtra may experience heavy to very heavy rainfall in isolated pockets. Northern coastal Maharashtra is also on alert, with winds forecast to blow at speeds of nearly 50 kmph, raising concerns for fishermen and coastal residents.

Mixed Alert For Konkan Region

In the Konkan region, the situation remains mixed. Raigad district has been placed under an orange alert with the possibility of very heavy rains in some parts. Meanwhile, Ratnagiri and Sindhudurg, on the other hand, are under a yellow alert, indicating heavy rain at isolated places but not of the same intensity as Raigad. Temperature-wise, Konkan is recording a maximum of around 29.4 degrees Celsius and a minimum of 25 degrees, reflecting the cloudy and damp weather conditions.