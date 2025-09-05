Mumbai's Siddhivinayak Temple Plans To Purchase Adjacent Residential Building Under ₹100 Crore Revamp Project | File

Mumbai: The Shree Siddhivinayak Ganapati Mandir Trust is preparing to acquire Ram Mansion, a three-storey residential building adjacent to the Siddhivinayak Temple in Prabhadevi, as part of its ₹100-crore expansion plan. The trust is also negotiating with the Siddhivinayak Cooperative Housing Society (CHS) located on its land.

The combined area of both plots is approximately 1,800 sqm. The acquisition aims to address the space limitations currently faced by devotees, including long queues and lack of facilities. Plans include constructing a darshan queue complex, toilets, a changing room for devotees, and a prasadalaya.

Sada Sarvankar, who leads the temple’s trust, emphasized the need for improved facilities, noting that devotees often stand on the road to access the temple. Additionally, the temple's staff is currently underserved due to limited space. The public notice regarding the acquisition of Ram Mansion asserts that the housing society has ensured the plot is free of encumbrances, with the trust offering residents a payment significantly above market value. Both the state law and judiciary department have approved the acquisition.

Moreover, an underground parking facility for 450 cars will be established adjacent to the temple, coordinated by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) to alleviate parking issues. The BMC has announced a comprehensive three-phase upgradation plan to enhance the surrounding area, targeting improved safety and overall experience for devotees without altering the temple’s sanctum.

The first phase, set to begin following approvals from the Mumbai Metro Rail Corporation (MMRC), will develop two underground parking lots and refurbish the temple entrance into a new "Siddhi Gate" with intricate designs.

Subsequent phases will focus on enhancing visitor security and accessibility, including checkpoints and a new Riddhi Gate. The entire project, expected to cost over ₹100 crore for the first phase alone, is scheduled for completion within 12 months of initiation. Built in 1801, the Siddhivinayak Temple, renowned for its unique Ganpati idol, remains a key spiritual destination in Mumbai, emphasizing the necessity for infrastructural improvements amidst increasing visitor numbers.