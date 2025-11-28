Debate Over Dynasty Politics Intensifies After Six Family Members Receive Tickets In Kulgaon-Badlapur

Kulgaon-Badlapur Municipal Council |

Mumbai: The long-standing tradition of dynasty politics in Maharashtra appears to be growing stronger, especially with the ongoing local body elections. The issue has resurfaced prominently as several political families across multiple municipal councils and nagar panchayats have fielded their relatives as candidates across party lines.

However, the situation in the Kulgaon-Badlapur Municipal Council has triggered a fresh round of criticism, after the Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena allotted tickets to not two or three, but six members of the same family.

Waman Mhatre, the Shiv Sena (Shinde faction) city president of Badlapur, has received a party ticket along with five of his close relatives — including his wife, brother, son, sister-in-law, and nephew. Candidates include Tukaram Mhatre (brother), Usha Mhatre (sister-in-law), Varun Mhatre (son), and Bhavesh Mhatre (nephew).

Sources point out that this is not the first time such ticket distribution has occurred. In the 2015 elections as well, four members of the Mhatre family were nominated by the party.

Following the announcement, BJP leaders in Badlapur strongly criticized the move, alleging that common party workers are being sidelined while leadership positions are reserved for relatives of influential leaders.

The development has reignited public discussion over whether political parties in Maharashtra are prioritizing family dominance over merit.

