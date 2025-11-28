Anant Garje Sent to Police Custody Till December 2; Gauri’s Post-Mortem Reveals Multiple Injuries, Scratches Found On Anant’s Hand

Worli Police arrest Pankaja Munde’s PA Anant Garje in alleged suicide case of Gauri Garje Palve | File Photo

Mumbai: The suicide of Dr. Gauri Palwe-Garje, wife of Anant Garje, personal assistant to BJP leader Pankaja Munde, has triggered shockwaves across Maharashtra. Dr. Gauri was found dead at her residence, where she ended her life. The Worli Police arrested Anant Garje on November 24 at around 1 a.m. He was produced second time before the court, and after the completion of his initial police custody today, the court has extended his custody till December 2.

According to the preliminary post-mortem report, multiple injuries were found on Gauri’s body. Shockingly, injuries were also noticed on the accused Anant Garje, the police said. Investigators have also recovered suspicious voice call recordings between the couple from Anant’s phone. Police say these revelations could significantly change the direction of the case and therefore require a detailed investigation, which is why the court extended police custody.Anant has also suffered scratches on his hand. He has claimed that he injured himself while entering the house through a window in the Refugee Area.

The autopsy report indicates pressure marks on Gauri’s neck, suggesting strangulation. Police are investigating whether a physical altercation occurred between the couple that resulted in the injuries on both individuals.An FIR has been registered against Gauri’s husband, sister-in-law, and brother-in-law, accusing them of physical assault and mental harassment provoking Gauri to end her life. Those named in the FIR include husband – Anant Garje is arrested and sister-in-law – Sheetal Garje and brother-in-law – Ajay Garje are Absconding.

According to police, Gauri had recently obtained documents showing that her husband’s former partner was pregnant, which deeply disturbed her. Her father has confirmed that she shared these documents with him shortly before her suicide.The Worli Police have registered a case under BNS Sections 108, 85, 352, and 351(2).

