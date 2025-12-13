Palghar Crime: 18-Year Hunt Ends As Accused Arrested In Uttar Pradesh In 2007 Vasai Child Rape-Murder Case

18-Year Hunt Ends As Accused Arrested In Uttar Pradesh In 2007 Vasai Child Rape-Murder Case | Representational Image

Palghar, Maharashtra, Dec 13: The Mira-Bhayander, Vasai-Virar Police (MBVV) Commissionerate has achieved a significant breakthrough in an 18-year-old cold case, arresting a man in Uttar Pradesh connected to the heinous kidnapping, rape, and murder of a 5-year-old girl in Vasai back in 2007.

Parallel Probe Ordered by Police Commissioner

The operation was carried out by the Crime Detection Unit-2 of Vasai, following specific directives from the Commissioner of Police to initiate parallel investigations into unsolved murder cases within the jurisdiction of the MBVV police stations.

Details of the 2007 Crime

The case relates to a crime registered at Manikpur Police Station under Sections 302 (Murder), 363 (Kidnapping), and 376 (Rape) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

According to the complaint lodged on April 1, 2007, by the victim's father, his 5-year-old daughter, went missing between 11:00 pm on March 31, 2007, and 8:00 am on April 1, 2007.

The initial investigation revealed that the accused, identified as Nandlal alias Nandu Ramdas Vishwakarma (then 22), a resident of Sativali, Vasai (originally from Uttar Pradesh), allegedly lured the young girl with the promise of a chocolate. He then forcefully assaulted her, subsequently murdering her by strangulation, and inflicting injuries on her left cheek and nose with an unknown object.

Fresh Investigation Leads to Breakthrough

The Crime Branch-2, Vasai, commenced a fresh, parallel investigation into the cold case. The investigative team meticulously revisited the original crime scene, re-interviewed witnesses who were present at the time of the incident, and developed a strategy to trace the fugitive.

Tip-Off From Uttar Pradesh

Crucial intelligence was gathered via confidential informants in the accused's native village in Uttar Pradesh. Reliable information, received by Assistant Police Sub-Inspector Ravindra Pawar's network, confirmed that the accused was living in hiding in his native village of Khardauri, Tanda, District Siddharth Nagar, Uttar Pradesh.

Accused Arrested After 18 Years

Acting on this precise information and employing skilled investigative techniques, the team was dispatched to Uttar Pradesh. The accused was successfully apprehended on December 10, 2025, bringing an end to his 18-year run from justice.

