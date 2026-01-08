Chinmaya Mission To Mark 75 Years With Grand Spiritual Gathering In Mumbai On February 1 |

Mumbai: The Chinmaya Mission, a global spiritual movement founded by Swami Chinmayananda, will mark the 75th anniversary of its founding with spiritual, educational, and cultural activities throughout the year.

Mega Spiritual Congregation

As part of the Chinmaya Amrit Mahotsav celebrations, Chinmaya Mission Mumbai will host a large spiritual congregation on Sunday, February 1, 2026, at BKC, Bandra. The highlight of the event, 'Chant Mumbai–Shant Mumbai,' will be 108 Samashti Shri Hanuman Chalisa Havans, which will bring together over 20,000 devotees in collective chanting. This spiritual endeavour seeks to invoke peace, harmony, and well-being for Mumbai and the world at large.

Participation Options for Devotees

Devotees can participate in the event as Havan Yajamans or as general participants in the collective chanting. The Yajamans will join from across the world. Those unable to be physically present may still participate by offering online contributions or nominating someone to represent them.

Mission’s Spiritual Foundation

The spiritual movement, headquartered in Powai, Mumbai, was founded to spread the timeless wisdom of Vedanta among a larger group of seekers. The Mission has been dedicated to nurturing spiritual growth, clarity of purpose, and compassionate living, positively impacting countless lives across Mumbai and beyond.

Global Presence and Institutions

The Chinmaya Mission is now a global movement with 300 centres in 29 countries, managing ashrams and temples, more than 86 schools, 9 colleges, extensive rural development initiatives across more than 1,250 villages, and a hospital. Recently, Chinmaya Vishwa Vidyapeeth, a deemed-to-be university, was established near Kochi, Kerala.

Activities Across Mumbai Zones

Chinmaya Mission Mumbai functions through eight zones across Mumbai and Navi Mumbai, offering a wide range of spiritual, educational, and cultural activities. These include Shishuvihar, Balavihar, Chinmaya Yuva Kendra (CHYK), Chinmaya Setukari, Study Groups, Devi Groups, Chanting Groups, Bhajan Groups, and other community-oriented initiatives, all aimed at holistic development.

Event Registration and Donations

The 'Chant Mumbai–Shant Mumbai' event is free for those who wish to join the chanting team. Havan participation is available for individuals, families, or groups. Both the Havan and chanting are free for children and youth up to 21 years of age. Havan participation carries a nominal donation, which will support Chinmaya Mission’s ongoing service initiatives. Registration is mandatory for all participants.

Support for Social Initiatives

Proceeds from the Havans will support the Chinmaya Organisation for Rural Development (CORD), serving over 750 villages across India; medical outreach; programmes for differently-abled children, underprivileged children from streets and orphanages, destitute women, and the elderly; infrastructure development and scholarships for deserving and meritorious students at Chinmaya Vishwa Vidyapeeth; the establishment of a new Chinmaya Mission centre in South Mumbai; the Punapratishta of Shri Mahalaxmi Devi at the Mahalaxmi Mandir, Chinmaya Prerna Centre, Kharghar; and spreading the wisdom of the Srimad Bhagavad Gita through annual Gita Chanting Competitions, which offer free participation for over 18,000 students every year.

Presence of Senior Acharyas

The programme will be conducted in the presence of Swami Swaroopananda ji, Global Head, Chinmaya Mission; Swami Tejomayananda; Swami Swatmananda, Head, Chinmaya Mission Mumbai; and Swami Adyananda and Swami Sharadananda of Chinmaya Mission Coimbatore.

