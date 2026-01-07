Palghar Horror: 17-Year-Old Girl Allegedly Groomed On Instagram, Sexually Assaulted For 7 Months; Police Launch Manhunt

A 17-year-old girl was allegedly groomed on Instagram, taken away from Palghar and sexually assaulted for seven months before escaping | Representational Image

Palghar, Maharashtra, Jan 07: A harrowing case of social media grooming and exploitation has surfaced in the Waliv area of Palghar district. A 17-year-old girl, who was allegedly lured away by a man she met on Instagram, was subjected to months of sexual assault and mental torture before managing to escape her captor, police informed on Jan 6, 2025.

The Digital Trap

According to police reports, the ordeal began in early 2025 when the minor victim befriended the accused on the social media platform. The virtual interaction quickly escalated into what the victim believed was a romantic relationship.

In February 2025, the accused allegedly manipulated the teenager into leaving her home in Palghar and traveling with him to Madhya Pradesh. When the girl went missing, her family immediately filed a kidnapping complaint, but her whereabouts remained unknown for months.

Seven Months of Captivity

The victim remained under the accused's control from February to September 2025. During this period, she was allegedly subjected to repeated sexual assault and physical harassment. Police officials stated that the girl was kept in a state of constant fear, making it impossible for her to seek help or escape earlier.

A Daring Escape and Continued Harassment

In September 2025, the victim finally found an opportunity to flee and returned to her parents' home in Palghar. However, the nightmare did not end there.

Once she was back with her family, the accused allegedly began a campaign of digital blackmail. He reportedly posted explicit photos and objectionable content of the victim on social media platforms to malign her character and coerce her into returning to him.

Police Action and Charges

Following a fresh complaint filed by the victim’s sister, the Waliv Police officially registered a case on December 28, 2025. The accused has been booked under several sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), POCSO Act(Protection of Children from Sexual Offences) and Information Technology (IT) Act for digital harassment.

The accused is currently at large, and multiple police teams have been deployed to track him down.

